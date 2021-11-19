A look back at the extraordinary career of Jodie Foster

Alicia Christian Foster better known as Jodie Foster was born on November 19, 1962 in Los Angeles, California. Fourth daughter of Evelyn Almond and Lucius Foster, who left the family shortly after Jodie’s birth.

From a very young age Jodie was introduced to the world of acting by her mother. In 1968, she managed to be chosen to be part of the cast of the television series “MayBerry RFD”.

His debut was at the beginning of the 70s, he came to the cinema with Michael Douglas in the film “Napoleon and Samantha” produced by the Disney company.

Thanks to her role as a prostitute in “Taxi Driver” (1976) film directed by Martin Scorsese, she was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress, which made her gain international popularity.

Her performances as Sarah Tobias in “Acusados” (1988) and as Clarice Starling in “The Silence of the Lambs” (1991) led her to win two Oscars and two Golden Globes for best leading actress.

Among his performances are films such as “Nell” (1994), a film directed by Michael Apted for which he was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe. “Contact” (1997), a film for which he again received a nomination for Golden Globe. “Ana y El Rey” (1999), one of several adaptations of Anna Leonowens’s diaries.

In 1991 he directed his first film, “Little Tate.” His next productions were “A Casa Por Vacations” (1995) and “El Castor” (2011).

One of his last addresses was in the movie “Money Monster” (2016), a film starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts. In 2017 he directed “Arkángel”, an episode of the TV series “Black Mirror”.

Then in 2018, she produced the documentary “Be natural” that is about the first female film director, Alice Guy-Blaché.

This year she won a Golden Globe for best supporting actress in “The Mauritanian.”

Also, not being able to forget his great speech at the Golden Globes aimed at the LGBTIQ + community.

Jodie Foster said in her speech “I came out of the closet hundreds of years ago, in the Stone Age. Those lovely days in which a young and fragile girl opened up with friends, family and colleagues who knew her, to finally open up to everyone “and continued” But now apparently they tell me that every celebrity must honor the details of his life private with a

I express the evolutionary acceptance that humanity is having and you should feel proud of who you are.

Comments

Comments