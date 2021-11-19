A bug caused an ahegao face in the video game Harry Potter: Magic Awakened – Kudasai

On the official Weibo account of the video game for smartphones Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, currently available in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, a peculiar update was published with a statement about the presence of an error within the title.

«Dear magicians. Hello everyone, the abnormal hit animation of the Sorcerer character model in battle has been fixed. We are sorry for the problems caused by our work. Please do not interpret the error model in any other way. We will issue a restoration compensation to each wizard of the entire service via internal mail‘He wrote the message. What was the error in question.

The analyst Daniel ahmad commented on the matter in his official Twitter account: «Some players from Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, (released in China in September) discovered a bug where female characters make an ahegao expression when attacked with spells. NetEase, the title developer, has already apologized and mentioned that the error was due to poor programming of the languages, which ended up piercing the chin».

The unfortunate error was not overlooked among the users of the application, especially since it only occurred in the female characters, which makes them believe that it is something intentional. What is ahegao? It is a facial expression originating in Japan where a character, generally female, is shown in a resounding state of sexual pleasure, where she is shown with blank or crossed eyes, her tongue sticking out and a face reddened by ecstasy. It is often used in hentai manga, although it sometimes jumps to general manga as a comedic device.

Source: Official Weibo Account

© NetEase