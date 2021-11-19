8 tech gifts for less than $ 80 to buy before they fly

Giving away technology is a sure hit. Photo: Getty Images.

During the Christmas season it is very easy to spend more than we had anticipated. In the middle of the “peak season” of gift shopping, it is important to stay on budget while shopping for loved ones or ourselves.

Tech is a category where you’re sure to find plenty of worthwhile deals, and Amazon has some of the best tech gifts at affordable prices for this holiday season. Whether you’re looking for a powerful and compact wireless Bluetooth speaker or an affordable soundbar that gives you surround sound that fills the entire room without being garish, Amazon has it.

In fact, below we have compiled the eight best tech gifts for less than $ 80 that you can find on Amazon right now.

1. Upgraded Anker Soundcore speaker, waterproof with Bluetooth, 24 dollars (before 30)

Anker is one of the most reliable and secure brands in the affordable range of technology, and its recently updated Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is a top seller.

With over 60,000 reviews, it is approved by buyers and so compact it fits in the palm of your hand. In addition to its powerful bass and excellent sound range, it is also waterproof!

2. Yootech Qi certified wireless charger, $ 14.99

It seems that there are a million wireless charging devices on the market, so it is almost impossible to find one that works well and does not cost too much. More than 130,000 shoppers have praised this Yootech option with fast charging technology. In addition, it is compatible with the entire new line of iPhone 13 and all Android devices enabled for wireless charging.

3. Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Technology, $ 51.99 (was $ 59.99)

People are always looking for quality headphones that don’t involve spending hundreds of dollars. More than 30,000 Amazon buyers say this Anker Soundcore model is the best choice.

Featuring Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation technology, these headphones deliver rich, immersive sound with punchy bass. They also feature memory foam ear cups for long-lasting comfort.

Four. New Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Clock and Alexa, $ 59.99

In 2020, Amazon launched a wide range of completely new devices and this 4th generation Echo Dot was one of the most popular. In 2021, it has become one of Amazon’s best-selling devices to date, with more than 12,000 reviews.

You can use this device to play music, know the time, control your smart devices, talk to Alexa and much more.

5. Bestisan wireless soundbar, 68 dollars (was $ 79.99)

Anyone who owns a television needs a soundbar because, regardless of the price or quality of your television, its built-in speakers are usually mediocre at best. For the best theater-like audio experience, just plug in this inexpensive Bestisan soundbar and it will envelop the entire room in incredible sound for less than $ 80.

6. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa voice control, $ 24.99 (was $ 49.99)

There are many streaming devices on the market, from the Apple TV to the Roku streaming stick. However, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is still one of the most affordable and reliable models.

Currently on sale for only $ 25, this device includes a simple stick that contains a beautiful interface that connects to your television. It also has an Alexa voice remote that includes TV controls and dedicated buttons for some of your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and Disney +.

7. HP Sprocket Portable Instant Photo Printer, $ 79.99

Photo printers are ideal for creating memories with your friends and loved ones instantly. HP recently launched its new Sprocket portable instant photo printer that has everything you need to capture life’s most precious moments.

However, the best thing about this elegant device is its size. It is small enough to fit in your back pocket and it works without cables. You just have to open the application from your phone and print the photos.

8. Multi-device keyboard with Bluetooth Logitech K380, $ 29.99 (was $ 39.99)

Whether you’re working from home or just need an extra keyboard for extra comfort, this is the affordable option from Logitech that over 10,000 shoppers are talking about.

On sale for just $ 30, this compact keyboard features cross-control between computers and switches between up to three devices with the touch of a button. It’s available in three colors and works with Mac, Windows, Chrome OS, Android, iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, and more.

