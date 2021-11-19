5 things you probably didn’t know about Vin Diesel

This Sunday – June 18 – Vin Diesel turns 54. Vin is one of the best known actors, since since 2001 he has played Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise. That is why here Here are five things you probably didn’t know about him.

Vin Diesel: 5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Him

He started his career in the theater

His first steps as an actor were in the theater at the age of 15. Vincent appeared in the play Dinosaur Door, written by Barbara Garson and produced by Theater for the New City.

His real name

Vin Diesel’s official name is Mark Sinclair Vincent. ‘Vin’ comes from Vincent, the last name of his adoptive father, and ‘Diesel’ comes from his time when he worked in a nightclub. His teammates gave him that nickname, because Vin was a very active person, who always “had fuel.”

He was a dancer

It’s hard to imagine that Vin was once a dancer with his tough looks, yet in his teens and early teens. tried to enter the world of break dance. In fact, in 1984 it appeared in Breakin ‘in the usa, an instructional video of break dance.

Steven Spielberg figured it out

In 1995, before reaching world fame with the saga Fast and furious, the actor wrote the script, directed, starred in, and produced a semi-autobiographical short, called ‘Multi-Facial’, in which he talked about the problems faced by a multiracial actor to pursue his career.

Steven Spielberg saw his short and was soon calling him to congratulate him. It was this director who offered him a small role in the film ‘Saving Private Ryan’. After that call the actor’s life changed forever.

Has a twin brother

The actor has a twin brother named Paul Vincent. Paul is also part of the film world, although not as an actor like Vin Diesel, but as an editor.