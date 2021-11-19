5 Sofia Vergara outfits that make anyone look beautiful and classy. – New Woman

Sofia Vergara She has earned a privileged place in Hollywood thanks to her beauty, charisma and talent. The Colombian has been imposing for years with her style and strong character, showing why Latinas rule the world.

To their 49 years old, the star of Modern family He continues to steal sighs, being a fashion reference with his extravagant style. He has also made it clear that There is no age to look and feel sexy.

Plunging necklines, tight dresses, sparkles and jewelry are a must in your wardrobe. And although some criticize her for “teaching too much” she does not get carried away by what they say.

Pro although her thing is to dress in sensual dresses, the actress has been seen with other combinations that we can all imitate.

Simple and casual with style

The casual yet elegant outfit is one of Sofia’s favorites. It is perfect to make you look more friendly but confident when you have important business to attend to. It can work for a more informal office environment, a meeting or business appointment outside and even applies to non-work environments. It usually consists of T-shirts, jeans and high open shoes or sneakers to the floor.

Elegant in the fall / winter season

Wearing too many layers of clothing may seem uncomfortable, but these celebrities prove that you can be as comfortable and light as a feather.

The fall / winter season is full of possibilities when it comes to your look and Sofia has shared one of the clothes that she has not lost. She wore a plaid tweed jacket with a beret, which far from being dated, is very much on trend.

The complete look consists of denim pants, a flirty blouse, simple accessories, and a standout item such as a bag in a bright color.

A blazer will always be the best ally to give a sophisticated twist to your look

You can dress in casual or more formal clothes and a blazer will always make a difference. It doesn’t have to be too serious in shades of blue or black, you can also play with a little color and look more relaxed without losing power.

Today there are many designs that adapt to your personality and that will undoubtedly make you look like a winner.

Dare to experiment with colorful outfits

Many times we believe that adding color to our outfit detracts from formality, however, you can always take advantage of the different tones to achieve a winning combination. Sofía is faithful to bright colors because she knows that each one represents something different that makes her see powerful. The important thing is that it always reflects your personality and the security you feel.

For example, when the actress wears yellowShe knows that she transmits that optimism and kindness that characterizes her so much. When you saw of pink, transmits softness and femininity. Dressing in blue makes her transmit serenity, causing a sense of security in those around her.

Put a glamorous spin on your sportswear

Basic cotton T-shirts, sweatpants, and oversized sweatshirts are no longer casual and glamorous. And it is that comfort does not have to be fought with glamor.

To make sure your outfit is as stylish as it is sporty, try using two to three solid colors. Whether you’re pairing a patterned shirt with chunky sweatpants and a flirty coat, you should try to balance your colors and textures. Sneakers also play an important role so if you don’t want to wear something too daring, plain white outfits are perfect for this look.