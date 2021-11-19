5 movies to watch this weekend on Netflix

Sometimes we have no excuse to recommend movies to our readers. The time to talk about horror films is over and it is still too early to make Christmas lists. But when this weekend of November 19, 20 and 21 you enter the catalog of Netflix to watch a movie without knowing exactly what to choose, you will appreciate having had a little help so as not to end up spending more time searching than in the viewing itself. So, here you have a guaranteed quality choice among the hundreds of proposals that you can find. And as the tastes of the staff are always heterogeneous, each recommendation is dedicated to a different audience: one for thriller lovers, one for auteur cinema, one for those who want to get a little excited, one for nostalgic romantics and, finally, one to enjoy with the whole family .

Distressing and shocking thriller of David Fincher based on the novel by Gillian Flynn, explains Amy’s disappearance on the day of her fifth anniversary of being married to her husband. He will, in fact, become the prime suspect when the police discover that the marriage was more unhappy than it appeared, but the layers of depth of events will be much deeper than what is initially seen on the surface. And it is that the script of Lost It is a roller coaster full of unexpected turns, and on the way you are accompanied by two actors who did the best jobs of their careers here: Ben affleck and Rosamund pike.

In most movie theaters you can go to see the new movie of Pedro Almodovar, Parallel mothers, but you will not find the same quality as in his previous work, the most personal. Through a Antonio Banderas who was nominated for Oscar For this brilliant performance, Almodóvar creates an alter ego to review important episodes in his life through reunions, whether with a former co-worker, an ex-lover or his mother. A) Yes, Pain and glory is a work of authorship capable of delving into his memories to convey a pain and a nostalgia that can only come from the truth.

TO Bong joon-ho perhaps you will know him for the extraordinary success of Parasite, but the Korean director has more flawless movies, like Memories of Murder or is it essential Okja. Perhaps the most accessible of his filmography, he is still equally critical of the system, making an allegory of animal abuse through little Mija and her endearing giant pig with whom he has lived for ten years before the multinational that created you want to take it back. With an excellent mix of drama and comedy, the play also stands out for a magnificent cast where we find Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal or Paul Dano. Hailing from the often-despised period drama genre and under the shadow of the best-known adaptation of the play by Jane Austen, Pride and prejudice, this magnificent movie of Ang read it has never been valued as it deserves. Emma thompson and Kate winslet they play the roles of two sisters of opposite characters – one is the judgment, the other the rapture – who have to face the adversities of love and life in 19th century England. Actors like Hugh grant or the great Alan Rickman to create a variety of characters capable of making us laugh, cry and, above all, excite us.

The best animated film of this year is not from Disney nor of Pixar. It is Sony, and you can find it on Netflix dubbed into Catalan. And it is that the story of a family that has to stop the rebellion of the machines to save the world is much more than that thanks to the creativity that its creators put in. Creativity in the animation style that mixes 3D with 2D, creativity in humor to move between the intelligent and the absurd, and creativity in the hundreds of details and small references left by the film. An explosion of colors and entertainment that does not forget to have a background message so that you can enjoy it with the whole family.