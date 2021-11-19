18 terabytes of NFT: create a website where you can download all the non-fungible ‘tokens’ on the Ethereum and Solana blockchains

Its author claims that users are spending millions of dollars just on instructions on how to download images.

An Australian artist and programmer has created a torrent website where it is possible to download approximately 18 terabytes containing all the NFTs on the Ethereum and Solana blockchains.

The portal, authored by Geoffrey Huntley, is called The NFT Bay and its design is similar to the torrent data web page The Pirate Bay. “Did you know that an NFT it’s just a link to an image which is usually hosted on Google Drive or another web 2.0 server? “, you can read in the description The NFT Bay, which is cataloged as ‘The’ torrent ‘of 1,000 million dollars’.

In addition, it points out that users they are spending millions of dollars Only on instructions on how to download images, and that most NFTs are hosted on web 2.0 hosting sites, which will probably end up as a 404 error when disconnected from the Net. This means that NFTs have even less valueHuntley says.

NFTs, or non-fungible ‘tokens’, are a kind of analog of values ​​on a blockchain that are tied to digital collectibles as a jpeg. The prices of non-fungible ‘tokens’ have risen exponentially lately and there are people who spend up to $ 300,000 on some simple stone drawings called EtherRocks.

