10 questions for Denzel Dumfries

MILAN – Denzel Dumfries He has taken over Inter’s official Instagram to answer the 10 questions that the Nerazzurri fans have asked him. He has told us both about his private life and the pride he felt when debuting with the group.

Here are the questions from the fans and the player’s answers:

1) Why did you choose Inter?

“Inter is a Club with an incredible history, so the choice was quite easy for me.”

2) What is your favorite Italian food?

“My favorite food is pizza, I think. I like it a lot, but margarita pizza is definitely my favorite.”

3) How did you feel when you received the applause from the fans at San Siro?

“It was a very special moment. I felt very fortunate to be able to get there and have the fans cheer my name and applaud me. It was very emotional.”

4) Who is the funniest in the locker room?

“I’ve only been here a week, but I get the feeling that Alex Cordaz, the goalkeeper, is very funny. Nicolo Barella is always singing in the locker room, and making a lot of noise.”

5) Why did you choose bib number 2?

“I chose number 2 because when I was young, I always wore that number. In my previous clubs (Sparta and Heerenveen) I have also worn that number, so choosing it was also quite easy for me.”

6) What were your first feelings at San Siro?

“It was really nice to play there for the first time. The atmosphere was amazing, the stadium too … It’s so big! Impressive.”

7) What does it mean to you to wear the Inter shirt?

“I am very excited. It is a shirt that represents a long history. There are many stars who have already played with these colors, and for me it is an honor to represent the Club and wear their shirt.”

8) Who is your favorite Inter player of all time?

Wesley Sneijder, another Dutch player. He has made incredible achievements at the club, and he also won the Champions League. For me, he is one of the best in the history of the Club “.

9) What is your greatest strength on the pitch?

“I think one of my best skills is that I work a lot, run a lot and run a lot of meters for the team.”

10) What is your favorite Denzel Washington movie?

“The Equalizer. I’ve seen it many times and I love it. “





