10 films by the director to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max – Publimetro Chile

This Wednesday, November 17, director Martin Scorsese turns 79.

The American filmmaker, of Italian descent, trained at New York University and shortly after graduating made his first shorts and feature films, attracting critical attention in 1973 with the film Mean Streets.

The director is one of the most key names in the history of American cinema, being responsible for some of the most applauded films, such as Taxi Driver, Wild Bull and Goodfellas.

Over the last two decades he has continued to show his talent, with films such as The Departed (for which he won the Oscar for best director), The Wolf of Wall Street and The Irishman.

He will soon direct Killers of the Flower Moon, where he will be in charge of his two actors with whom he works the most: Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro.

On his birthday, we leave you ten Martin Scorsese movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max.

Ten Martin Scorsese Films

Good Boys (HBO Max)

A boy from Brooklyn, half Irish, half Sicilian, is “adopted” by the neighborhood gangsters to be a faithful member of their “family.” With Ray Liotta, Robert DeNiro and Joe Pesci.

The Wolf of Wall Street (HBO Max – Amazon)

Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio) is an ambitious stockbroker who rises to enormous levels of wealth, but his methods are not entirely legal.

The Insiders (HBO Max)

Two men on opposite sides are covered up by the Massachusetts State Police and the Irish Mafia; but violence and bloodbath are unleashed when this fact is known. With Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson and Mark Wahlberg.

The Irishman (Netflix)

Hitman Frank Sheeran recalls the secrets he hid as a loyal member of the Bufalino criminal family in this acclaimed Martin Scorsese film. With Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

The Age of Innocence (Netflix)

A New York aristocrat falls in love with his fiancee’s scandalous cousin and her devotion jeopardizes the morale of American golden age society. With Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Winona Ryder.

Sinister Island (HBO Max – Amazon – Netflix)

Leonardo DiCaprio reworks with Martin Scorsese to play Teddy Daniels, a government agent who must face his demons while investigating the disappearance of a Shutter Island psychiatric patient.

The color of money (Star +)

The greed of a billiard player gets him into trouble when he begins to lose more than he wins. With Tom Cruise and Paul Newman.

Casino (HBO Max)

The life of the supervisor of a Las Vegas casino run by the mob changes when an old friend comes in with new plans for the business. With Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci and Sharon Stone.

The Aviator (HBO Max – Amazon)

Biography of Howard Hughes, aviation pioneer and noted film producer and director. With Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Kate Beckinsale and Alan Alda.

Lives on the edge (Star +)

Frank Pierce (Nicolas Cage) is an exhausted New York paramedic who works in the early mornings in “Hell’s Kitchen” and is haunted by the visions of people he could not save.