10 collagen supplements that really work

Collagen, one of the basic components of healthy skin (like hair, nails, and bones), it plays a critical role in creating healthy, supple skin. But, like all good things, it comes to an end, and as we age – from the age of twenty – the body has a harder time producing it, which causes a loss of elasticity, firmness and luminosity. “We cannot prevent the loss of collagen, but we can slow it down”says cosmetic surgeon Dr. Benji Dhillon. Yes, applying vitamin C and SPF is important, but now experts agree that taking a collagen supplement could help, too.

Is it worth taking collagen?

In short, yes. Taken daily, clinical trials have shown that a collagen supplement has the ability to slow down the breakdown of its own collagen by the body. In fact, the marine collagen in Beauty Pie Collagen Super Powder cut it by 31%: “With daily intake of an effective dose, you can expect to see healthier, more moist-looking skin,” says Kay Ali, Official Nutritionist of Beauty Pie. It can also promote the production of hyaluronic acid thanks to its “ability to stimulate HAS2 receptors in the dermis”, which means that the skin will also appear more hydrated. The older we get, the greater the depletion of collagen, suggesting that supplements are a great idea after 40.

However, for a long time the jury was silent, and some skin experts remain unconvinced of its efficacy. But it seems that in the last two years, as more innovative formulas have been commercialized, many agree that they are worth taking, and not only for the skin, but also for the hair and nails. That being said, they are not all the same: “I really believe in the beverage options out there, like Skinade,” says Dr. Dhillon, “the brand has a good amount of clinical research showing great results, and that’s why I believe in it. In many cases with other products, consuming collagen only means that collagen is broken down by the body’s digestive processes. “

What form of collagen is most effective?

“A collagen supplement provides various types of collagen protein when taken daily, whether in powder, gel, beverage, capsule or tablet form, “explains Ali,” although 28 different types have been identified, type one collagen is the most commonly found in the skin, bones, teeth, tendons, ligaments, vascular ligation, and organs. It is usually extracted from marine, porcine or bovine sources. “

How to choose a collagen supplement?

Ali points out that many of the collagen supplements on the market do not provide anywhere near the amount of collagen necessary to slow its breakdown in the body: “Ten grams is the average amount needed,” he says, noting that it is important to buy hydrolyzed collagen formulas, as these can be effectively absorbed by our digestive system and can get to where they need to be.

Is it good to take collagen every day?

Yes, it is necessary to take it daily to get good results. Make sure to follow the instructions for your collagen product.

The Best Collagen Supplements to Try Right Now

