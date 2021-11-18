Zuckerberg hires Britney Spears’ lawyer to stop series charging against Facebook

These are not good months for Facebook. The social network cannot cope with all the accusations that are falling on all fronts after numerous internal reports have been published after the leaks of Frances Haugen, who led one of the teams in charge of fighting disinformation.

The company has an uncertain future, although one of the things it does know is that the series will soon arrive Doomsday machine. This production will adapt the book An Ugly Truth, which exposes all the sins of Facebook regarding its laziness in the fight against hatred, toxicity or fake news.





‘Doomsday Machine’

Rosengart does not want falsehoods to be broadcast about Facebook

Facebook wants to stop this series at all costs. To achieve it, as it points out Deadline, the services of Mathew Rosengart, who is the lawyer who has helped Britney Spears to get freedom from her father, have been hired.

The lawyer has already notified the producer Getty Images





According to this specialized portal, a statement has been sent from Facebook to the production company Anonymous Content in which it is advised that all appropriate legal measures will be taken if there is any false information or any type of exaggeration in Doomsday machine.

This extreme looks like it will end up happening. At least in the eyes of Facebook. The statement explicitly says that the book on which the series is based is full of “false and defamatory statements”; however, the company has not taken legal action against the author of the book.

To avoid all this legal brawl, and in what is interpreted as a gesture of goodwill, Rosengart has pointed out that Facebook is willing to do its part and collaborate so that the series is completely “truthful and accurate.”