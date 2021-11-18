Zero attacks project: making hereditary angioedema visible

Mar Guilarte, specialist in Allergology at the Vall Hebrón Hospital in Barcelona, ​​during the presentation of the project.

The Spanish Bradykinin-Mediated Angioedema Study Group (GEAB) has presented the project “Zero Attacks”, an initiative that aims to achieve greater awareness of the situation of the more than 800 affected by Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) in Spain.

HAE is a rare hereditary disease whose symptoms are swellings lasting between 2 and 5 days, which recur relatively frequently, in a variable way, and which affect both the extremities and internal organs, including the stomach, hands, feet, arms, legs, genitals, throat, and face.

“Until recently, thinking about the possibility of having zero seizures was practically impossible, but today, for some patients it is almost a reality and it means that they no longer feel sick and can lead a normal life,” he explains. Mar Guilarte, specialist in Allergology at the Vall Hebrón Hospital in Barcelona, and project coordinator. “Zero attacks implies total control of the disease: the patient can improve their quality of life, they can make plans because the unpredictability of having an angioedema attack at any time or place disappears, which can make them unable to perform any task, no matter how everyday it may be. ”.

Promoting reflection and understanding about the impact of this rare disease, increasing awareness about the needs of support for patients with HAE, and identifying future work areas that improve their management are the objectives of this collaborative program. from the world’s leading biotechnology company CSL Behring. “As part of our commitment to improving the quality of life of patients with rare diseases, we believe that it is essential to promote reflection on the impact of the disease,” he explains. David Ventura, Director of the Rare Diseases and Immunology Unit at CSL Behring.

“To improve the quality of life of patients, we must offer them therapeutic and diagnostic strategies that reduce their burden of disease. It is important that all patients with HAE have access to optimal treatment”

In this sense, Guilarte pointed out that to improve the quality of life of patients “we must offer them therapeutic and diagnostic strategies that reduce their burden of disease. It is important that all patients with HAE have access to optimal treatment, that they have a good action plan to know how to act in the event of an attack, and that they always individualize the management of HAE in each patient, taking into account their previous experiences, their personal situation and your current burden ”.

Treatment of HAE

Currently, HAE treatment is experiencing a “unique moment”, says Guilarte: “We have new treatments for preventing life-changing attacks in patients and that, in many cases, they achieve control of the disease ”.

Specifically, research on HAE is aimed at studying new treatments, especially aimed at preventing attacks, and also at identifying biomarkers for a better understanding of the pathophysiology of HAE that will allow establishing the best therapeutic strategy for each patient. Likewise, instruments are being developed to be able to study the control and affectation of the disease, to evaluate its burden or its severity and, thus, to be able to better assess the response to the different treatments.

In this sense, the director of the CSL Behring Unit highlighted the importance of “betting on innovation and collaboration with healthcare professionals, scientific societies and patient associations to transform the course of HAE treatment in Spain”.

Finally, Guilarte pointed out in the framework of the presentation of the project ‘Zero attacks’ that the current situation is not perfect: “Access to these new treatments is not universal, are restricted to those patients with a high burden of the disease and many continue to have attacks and live with the fear and uncertainty that having an episode of angioedema implies ”.

About hereditary angioedema

HAE is a rare, genetic, and life-threatening disease that causes painful, debilitating, and unpredictable episodes of swelling of the abdomen, larynx, face, and extremities, among other areas of the body. The inherited form is estimated to affect 1 in 10,000 to 50,000 inhabitants.

HAE is caused by a deficiency or dysfunction of C1-INH, a protein in the blood that helps control inflammation. The C1-INH defect is found within a person’s genetic code, which is why HAE runs in families.

