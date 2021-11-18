You can now update your AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 to version 4A402 and 4B66

Apple has released a firmware update for the new AirPods 3 and for the AirPods Pro. The two new versions, 4B66 and 4A402 respectively, come to improve the performance of these headphones, without further details.

Bug fixes and performance improvements

Apple has not disclosed the changes that have been made to these firmware versions. From this we deduce that it is about bug fixes and some performance improvement. The change in the numbering of the versions, it must also be said, is little. In the AirPods 3 we went from firmware 4B61 to 4B66, while in the AirPods Pro we went from 4A400 to 4A402, which by itself indicates small changes.

As we have already commented on other occasions, AirPods update is automatic, but we can check if it has already been done and follow some steps to facilitate the update. Let’s first check the version our headphones run, we’ll do it like this:

We put the AirPods on our ears. We connect the AirPods to our iPhone or iPad. We open the app Settings. We came in general. We played on Information. We played on AirPods by [Nombre] or AirPods Pro by [Nombre]. We check the firmware number.

If in this section appears 4B66, speaking of the AirPods 3, or the 4A402, speaking of the AirPods Pro, our headphones are already updated. If we still see the previous version we can follow these steps to facilitate the update.

We return the AirPods to the charging case. We connect the case to the power to charge it. We leave the iPhone nearby.

Hopefully we will notice few changes after completing the update. In the end, the operating system of the AirPods, what we call firmware, has few variables for the public to be able to detect modifications. What we will know is that our headphones will work even better.

Image | Thai nguyen