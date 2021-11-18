Yankees and Dodgers fight over Corey Seager signing

The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers are the teams that tend to invest the most in baseball both in the American League and the National League respectively, but it does not always happen that both decide do it in the same MLB free market and effectively by the same player.

It could happen this winter, with both clubs in the running for Corey Seager. As MLB Network contributor Joel Sherman points out, having New York and Los Angeles bid for your services is the dream setting for any free agent.

The Yankees and Dodgers will have other options when negotiating with Seager, starting with the other shortstops available on the free market, such as Marcus Semien, Trevor Story and Puerto Ricans Carlos Correa and Javier Báez.

Los Angeles could also move Trea Turner to shortstop; his main position before coming to the Dodgers via trade from the Nationals last July, in case Seager’s price gets too high.

But, although they will have alternatives, it would not be a surprise if the Dodgers go all out to retain Seager, a player they chose in the amateur draft and who helped develop. The Yankees could do the same, with Seager’s left-handed bat and low strikeout rate making him more appealing to them than the rest of the shortstop available.

If the Yankees and Dodgers decide that Seager is their target, then that would raise his market value, perhaps even more than $ 300 million.

MLB.com