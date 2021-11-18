Xbox Game Pass Announces 4 New Games Available Starting Today

Xbox Game Pass is undoubtedly a service that is hitting it around the world, and that these days through an interview with the Axios medium, we received confirmation from Phil Spencer, that it is not only good for business, but also that is sustainable.

This is undoubtedly an excellent sign, since it removes the annoying doubt of whether or not there will be Game Pass for a while, a situation in which I thought and about which I worry for more than one occasion, due to how useful the service is , not only to discover indie titles that we might never have bought, but also, to access some of the best AAA in the industry, with no added value.

These are the titles added to Xbox Game Pass today

But hey, enough of personal opinions, I’m here to tell you that as of today, you can download and play without additional charges from Xbox Game Pass, the following games:

There’s really not much I can say about these, because I didn’t technically play any of them, although from Exo One I was able to try a demo some time ago, which gave me an incredible sense of freedom and relaxation, so if you are to try that type of experiences, you will probably like this one a lot.