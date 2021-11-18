Xbox Cloud Gaming officially launches on Xbox One and Series X | S

Xbox Cloud Gaming is undoubtedly one of the most interesting projects within Xbox. Having the possibility of using a video game streaming service, which not only works quite well but also allows us to extend the useful life of our old Xbox One, by being able to play exclusive titles of the current generation in them, is all a win for the players.

This thought of prioritizing the player and extending their possibilities is one of the things that made me enter the Xbox world a few years ago, and it is a thought that today takes an extra step into the future.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available via Game Pass

And it is that from today you can play Game Pass titles from the cloud, on Xbox consoles. In order to do so, they will need to have a Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and live in one of the 25 regions where the service is available.

Of course, this not only means that those of us who are Xbox One users can access titles such as Recompile, The Medium or The Riftbreaker, but also that all those players who would like to try a title before deciding whether to spend time or not on install it on their consoles, they can do it quickly and without problems through Xbox Cloud Gaming.