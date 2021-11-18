With almost 80,000 photographs, this timelapse shows the movement of the Sun during a whole month in 4K

The Sun is in constant motion and a new video shows us as it does for a whole month. For this, the astronomical filmmaker Seán Doran used 78,846 photographs from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), which after being repaired, rescaled and remastered, were used to generate a 22 minute timelapse at 60 frames per second, which he then slowed down to better appreciate the movement.

In the timelapse, which you can see at this link, Doran took advantage of the material obtained by the AIA 171 Å instrument, which allows show the crown of the Sun as well as its loops in golden tones. This mission is part of NASA’s efforts to observe the Sun with a space telescope since February 2010, as part of the Living With a Star (LWS) program, which, according to the Agency, seeks study aspects of the Sun-Earth system, and how this affects life and society on our planet.

In addition, SDO is also used to understand the Sun’s influence on Earth conducting studies in the solar atmosphere on small time scales and at many simultaneous wavelengths.

This is the Solar Dynamics Observatory



This is the SDO space telescope

To analyze the Sun, the Observatory uses three instruments that capture different wavelengths of light:

The Extreme Ultraviolet Variability Experiment (EVE): it is used to measure the emission of solar ultraviolet radiation with regular cadence, accuracy and precision.

(EVE): it is used to measure the emission of solar ultraviolet radiation with regular cadence, accuracy and precision. The Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI): studies solar variability and the various components of solar magnetic activity.

(HMI): studies solar variability and the various components of solar magnetic activity. The Assembly of Atmospheric Images (AIA): provides an image of the solar disk in the various ultraviolet and extreme ultraviolet bands with high temporal and spatial resolution.





In the image above you can see a collage of the images captured by the SDO, which provides ultra-high definition photos dthe Sun in 13 different wavelengths, which allows us to see different parts of its surface and sections of the solar crowns.