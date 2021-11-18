Will Verlander head East of the AL?

The Yankees, Red Sox and Blue Jays were in the bid for Noah Syndergaard, before he decided to sign for Noah Syndergaard. one year and US $ 21 million with the Angels on Tuesday, but now they’ve shifted their focus to Justin Verlander, MLB Network contributor Joel Sherman reported in an article in the New York Post.
According to Sherman, the Yankees appear to be the most interested of the three. You could have an advantage by having Eric Cressey as your Director of Health and Performance. Verlander has been rehabbing at the Cressey facility in Florida, much like Corey Kluber did last year, before making a one-year, $ 11 million deal with New York.
Additionally, Sherman notes that Verlander and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole – and his wives – built a good relationship because of their time together in Houston between 2018 and 2019.
MLB Network contributor Jon Heyman has heard that Verlander is also a possibility for the Tigers, who began to move the pitching market by acquiring the Venezuelan. Eduardo Rodriguez to a five-year pact.
Heyman speculates that the Angels could also be a target for Verlander, noting that the club is interested in “heavyweight arms with short-term contracts.”
