Will Smith says ‘Fresh Prince’ co-star Karyn Parsons refused to date him

Will Smith confessed that he wanted to date his co-star of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Karyn Parsons, but she turned him down.

In his eponymous memoir, Smith talked about how Parsons insisted that their relationship remain professional only.

Smith wrote that Parsons “was smart enough to tell me ‘sure not’ when I tried to explain that we weren’t really cousins, so it would be fine if we dated. (‘I swear it won’t ruin our working relationship.’ She knew it wasn’t a good idea, what good judgment KP) “.

On the show, which also starred James Avery and Alfonso Ribeiro, Smith and Parsons played cousins.

Smith also describes Parsons as “the least experienced next to me” as her portrayal of Hilary Banks was her first starring role.

She also claims that she “beat a lot of Hollywood hitters to win her role.”

Soon after, Smith met his first wife Sheree Zampino on a recording of A Different World, which was filmed nearby.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air began its broadcast in 1990 when Smith began to move away from his rap career.

It would go on to be a huge commercial and critical success and the entire cast appeared at a televised reunion late last year.

A reboot from the show with the cast of Jabari Banks as Will Smith.