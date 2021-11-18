Will Smith is “King Richard” in the story of the Williams and his father- The News

Will Smith stars in the drama “King Richard” (“King Richard: A Winning Family”) as Richard Williams, the father and trainer of Venus and Serena Williams.

“King Richard” is the film that Warner Bros. opens this Friday in theaters and HBO Max. Will Smith had to portray in a sensitive and moving way a father who channels all his pain into his love for his family.

Smith, 53, stated what it meant to him to frame this character:

“Richard Williams is a difficult man to love. But he is a difficult man to love because of how much he loves. He has been so brutalized and disrespected and ignored. When you hit that trigger, there is a volcano of pain there. His family was converted. in his oasis, “Smith said.

What is “King Richard” about?

“King Richard,” directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, is an intimate take on tennis giants Williams and a nuanced portrayal of their father-coach, often portrayed as a self-promoting megalomaniac.

It is an authoritative view of the Williams family; Isha Price, one of Venus and Serena’s three half-sisters, is a producer. He presents her as a close-knit family whose accomplishments, from Compton to Center Court, come from her determination and union.

Aunjanue Ellis plays Oracene Price, the mother. Price and Williams divorced in 2002. “King Richard” may be basically about Richard, but Ellis’s performance has also been highlighted by the way it honors the lesser-known but no less formative mother of Serena and Venus.

“She is one of a long line of black women that I know personally who carry the weight of the world with a smile, or not a smile, on their shoulders,” Ellis said. “Mothers like her, in general, cannot compartmentalize what they do in their children’s lives. They are their children’s coaches, but at the same time they have to cook and clean, they have to comb their hair, they have to sew tennis suits for them. Her it was a lot for this family. “

All these figures will make the film a story that revolves around a father who raised two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time.

It may interest you: Warner to premiere his films on HBO Max and theaters

Developed by La Noticia with information from AP.