Will Smith is “King Richard” in the story of the Williams and his father- The News

Will Smith is "King Richard" in the story of the Williams and his father

Will Smith stars in the drama “King Richard” (“King Richard: A Winning Family”) as Richard Williams, the father and trainer of Venus and Serena Williams.

“King Richard” is the film that Warner Bros. opens this Friday in theaters and HBO Max. Will Smith had to portray in a sensitive and moving way a father who channels all his pain into his love for his family.

Smith, 53, stated what it meant to him to frame this character:

“Richard Williams is a difficult man to love. But he is a difficult man to love because of how much he loves. He has been so brutalized and disrespected and ignored. When you hit that trigger, there is a volcano of pain there. His family was converted. in his oasis, “Smith said.

What is “King Richard” about?

