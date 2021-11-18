Will fans like it? ’50 Shades of Gray ‘star could be part of the MCU

Currently the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in an expansion phase adding new characters to its franchise and every day new stars join this world, such is the case of Harry Styles who recently appeared in the movie ‘Eternals’ What Eros, but apparently a star of the saga ’50 Shades of Gray ‘ could be part of Marvel, because in an interview it was revealed that Jamie Dornan met with Kevin Feige.

The actor Jamie Dornan He has had a long career in both film and TV, but his most memorable role is that of Christian Grey for the trilogy based on the novels of the British writer EL James, where he shared a screen with Dakota johnson Despite the poor reviews of this film, it managed to have favorable box office collections largely due to its erotic content and romantic plot.

In an interview for ComicBook as part of the premiere of his latest film named ‘Belfast‘, it was announced that Jamie Dornan met with Kevin Feige at some point for a role, and although the actor does not know many about these universes, he does not rule out the possibility:

“I don’t know much about worlds, so I haven’t really seen a lot of Marvel or DC movies. I don’t know enough. The comic that I loved when I was a kid was Ghost Rider, and they made a movie of that with Nicolas Cage. I feel like there are so many spinoffs… like there are more of those worlds that are going to come to light. So maybe they love us. “

Although Jamie Dornan has been part of other types of productions, continues to be remembered as part of the saga ’50 Shades of Gray ‘, which is considered one of the worst in cinema in recent years.