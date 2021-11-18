Will Amber Heard get fired from “Aquaman 2”?

Followers of Johnny Depp demand that his ex-wife, Amber Heard, be fired from the movie “Aquaman 2”. This answers the production of the tape.

BACKGROUND: Johnny Depp wins lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard

After making it known that the actor Johnny depp got a legal victory against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, both are still in the news.

After the controversial divorce that they have starred in, to the point of reaching the court, the fans of the interpreter of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, have launched strong criticism because apparently Amber lies.

The controversy has affected DeppThey have discarded him from some projects for being accused of gender violence, which has not yet been proven.

Johnny Depp wins a motion forcing the ACLU to reveal Amber Heard’s donation.

He petitioned the New York Supreme Court for the ACLU to release documents proving Heard kept his promise, after he refused to cooperate. pic.twitter.com/Sbt6bPKLRL – Johnny Depp Uruguay (@DeppUruguay) July 30, 2021

Will Amber Heard get fired?

Recently and after the New York court ruled in favor of the actor, his loyal followers paralyzed the networks and have made a strong request through a website.

The application stated that the production of the film “Aquaman 2”, fired her from the film.

After what happened, Peter safran, director of the film spoke about it, where he revealed that the cast will remain the same and will not need changes, since the fans who have manifested are a minority group.

“I honestly don’t think we’re ever going to react to fan pressure because you know, you have to do what you think is best for the film and we feel like if it’s about James wan and Jason momoa, should be Amber heard and so it will be ”, he expressed.