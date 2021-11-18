Why won’t JK Rowling attend the Harry Potter reunion?

Harry Potter writer JK Rowling was not invited to Warner’s next meeting with the actors

The next reunion special of Harry Potter from HBO Max will feature numerous actors who were behind the successful film franchise, but according to the latest reports, the author JK Rowling will not attend.

Rowling was not mentioned in the official announcement of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, a look back at HBO Max that will celebrate the famous franchise in its twenties. However, the reason why the author was not required could be related to her latest scandals that she has starred in on social networks, which includes her transphobic comments.

Controversy over Anti-Trans tweets

JK Rowling used his twitter account on June 6, 2020 to post an article where they talked about the “People who menstruate”, so the debate was generated by excluding trans women. Rowling He did not give in and wrote his point of view in more detail. “I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex takes away many of them from discussing their lives in a meaningful way. I don’t hate telling the truth ”.

After, the 1June 0, 2020, Rowling posted on his website about “TERF Wars” (TERF is an acronym for radical trans-exclusive feminist) and wrote: “This is not an easy article to write, for reasons that will be clarified shortly, but I know that it is time to explain myself on a subject surrounded by toxicity.”

The author went on to explain that in December she had supported Maya Forstater, a tax specialist who had lost her job over what were considered transphobic tweets. “He took his case to a labor court and asked the judge to rule whether the philosophical belief that sex is determined by biology is protected by law. Judge Tayler ruled that it was not. ” Rowling stated that he became interested in trans issues while researching a character he was writing and described “Five reasons to be concerned about the new trans activism”.

The protagonists did not support her

Daniel Radcliffe was the first actor to express his opinion by the statement of Rowling. “I realize that some media outlets will probably want to paint this as an internal fight between JK Rowling and myself, but that is not really what it is about, nor is it important at the moment.”

However, she wrote her support for trans women and mentioned that “Transgender women are women.” The actor mentioned a study of The Trevor Project where it was found that 78% of transgender and non-binary youth reported being discriminated against due to their gender identity. “It is clear that we must do more to support transgender and non-binary people, not invalidate their identities and not cause more harm”Radcliffe added.

He went on to explain that the author’s statements should not affect the story of Harry Potter. “I really hope you don’t completely lose what was valuable to you in these stories. And in my opinion, no one can touch that. For you it means what it means to you and I hope these comments do not tarnish it too much ».

For its part, Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, He also spoke out in support of the trans community. “Trans people are who they say they are and they deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told that they are not who they say they are.”

In the meantime, Rupert Grint, who plays Ron Wesley, was also expressed by Rowling’s comments. “I strongly support the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men.

What’s more, Bonnie Wright, the actress who played Ginny Weasley, wrote via Twitter about the legacy of Harry Potter and reiterated that the franchise is a “Source of love and belonging for you, that love is infinite and is there to take it without judging or questioning. Trans women are women ”.

Her fight with Stephen King

The author of horror stories, Stephen King, She also showed her support for trans women and JK Rowling deleted an effusive tweet addressed to him that read: “It is much easier for men to ignore or belittle women’s concerns, but I will never forget the men who stood up when it wasn’t necessary. Thank you, Stephen.

Later, a user asked King to respond to the statements of Rowling and the author replied that “Trans women are women.” He even made it clear that he thinks that JK’s opinion Rowling is wrong, but that I hoped the fans could put the rumors aside. He later mentioned that the writer blocked him from Twitter. “She blocked me and all that. “

He defended Johnny Depp

Shortly after the premiere of Fantastic Animals where Johnny depp was the villain of the story, the news began to circulate about the lawsuit he was facing for domestic violence. Later, the actor resigned from the role and the production continued its plans to find another actor.

However, prior to his resignation, Warner Bros issued a statement (via Deadline) where he mentioned that they adhered to the decisions of Rowling and supported the actor to continue:

“Of course, we are aware of the reports that emerged around the end of Johnny Depp’s marriage and we take seriously the complexity of the issues involved.”

He also reiterated that the production agreed with the decision. “We, along with the filmmakers, continue to support the decision to move forward with Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in this and future films.” The topic has been a great reason for discussion especially because Warner Bros, which is a producer of both the films of Harry Potter like DC Comics, kept the contract of Amber Heard in Aquaman intact. Without a doubt, Rowling’s absence could help mitigate criticism of the producer.

