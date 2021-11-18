Why will Dani Alves play with number 8 in Barcelona?

Editorial Mediotiempo

Author of the last golden age along with legends such as Lionel Messi, Carles Puyol, Xavi Hernández and Andrés Iniesta, this Wednesday marked the return of Dani Alves to Barcelona, who was presented at the Camp Nou with a great air of nostalgia, but with a detail that attracted attention: the number on his shirt blaugrana.

Back in what was his home between 2008 and 2016, Dani Alves will wear number 8, number that is not alien to him because I use it on his first Spanish adventure with Sevilla, but that he had never shone with the Catalans. Why did you choose it? As a tribute to two mythical members of the team at different times.

Why will Dani Alvés use 8 in Barcelona?

Simple and easy. Dani Alves wants to honor two Barcelona legends by using the number 8 And so the Brazilian himself said in his presentation, recalling that he is the professional footballer with the most titles in the history of this sport and the majority obtained them with the culé club, including the mythical Sextete under the command of Pep Guardiola.

“This (the 8th) is a tribute, I like that you in Barcelona value the great players who passed through this house. I have chosen 8 for Hristo Stoichkov and for Iniesta“, he claimed.

The numbers of Dani Alves in Barcelona

What we will never know is if Dani alves would have chosen one of the other numbers that previously carried in the Barça because everyone was already busy.

Dani Alves with the 20 | 2008-2009 Season | Currently that number is Sergi Roberto

| 2008-2009 Season | Currently that number is Sergi Roberto Dani Alves with the 2 | Season 2009-2010 to 2012-2013 | Currently that number is Serginho Dest.

| Season 2009-2010 to 2012-2013 | Currently that number is Serginho Dest. Dani Alves with the 22 | Season 2013-2014 to 2014-2015 | Currently that number is Oscar Mingueza.

| Season 2013-2014 to 2014-2015 | Currently that number is Oscar Mingueza. Dani Alves with the 6 | Season 2015-2016 | Currently that number is Riqui Puig.

Dani Alves used 6 in honor of Xavi

The Brazilian used the number 6 because Xavi Hernández asked him to Upon leaving the team in 2015, he asked him to “take care of his shirt” and Alves also accepted as a tribute.