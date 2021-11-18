Why was the new Hamilton engine such a big leap?

Fitting a new combustion engine did not take anyone by surprise, as Valtteri Bottas, current partner of Lewis Hamilton, had already used six different ones to date.

However, it is somewhat surprising when we look at the near-bulletproof Mercedes reliability during the hybrid era.

Then again, perhaps it was something that should have been expected in a season in which the FIA ​​set what appears to be an optimistic target of just three internal combustion engines (ICEs) to cover a full 23-race calendar in total.

Even with the schedule reduced to 22 races, only Ferrari’s client teams (Alfa Romeo and Haas) have been able to achieve that goal.

The rest of the additional power unit components have also become a strategic problem this season, as reducing a penalty from ten positions to just five after taking the first penalty can make it worthwhile for the benefits. performance that brings a new component to the engine.

This was a key factor in Hamilton’s performance at the Brazilian GP, ​​as the Mercedes power unit has much more performance when new.

This is especially radical compared to Sling, whose power unit appears to have a much flatter degradation curve.

In addition, we must bear in mind that the power units normally work with a certain performance so that they can meet a certain number of strokes.

For this reason and after the last change, the new ICE of Hamilton has a considerable advantage.

It remains to be seen how long the performance advantage created by the new ICE will last, but we must consider that it is normally designed for a seven or eight race schedule, whereas now it only needs to complete four.

This shorter service life required at the end of the season opens up the possibility of pressing it harder and for longer than usual, although there will be an associated risk of overloading it and the other components of the pool.

Problems with the DRS

However, having used said advantage created by the new power unit in qualifying, Hamilton’s Brazil weekend suddenly became much more complicated as the FIA ​​found that the DRS slot gap in his W12 exceeded the maximum gap of 85mm as written in the technical regulations.

Unusually, the FIA ​​confiscated said rear wing after the failed inspection and did not come to a conclusion, namely disqualification, until after FP2. At that point, Mercedes had already installed another spoiler of the same specification.

Said wing, which exceeded by just 0.2mm what the regulations allow, caused the FIA ​​to disqualify Hamilton, forcing him to start the sprint race from the rear of the grid.

The FIA ​​concluded that Mercedes did not intend to run a non-compliant rear wing, and that the additional deviation was likely due to a problem in the DRS activator or system pivots. It could have been a failure in the mechanism, an incorrect assembly of the parts or a damage caused by the track and the potholes.

As a result of the penalty, comparisons have been made to Red Bull’s performance over the course of the last few races.

Since the Milton Keynes-based team had to make repairs to its rear wing at the United States Grand Prix and the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The question posed by Mercedes was why their rival was allowed to make repairs in parc fermé conditions, while they weren’t even given the chance.

However, one of the key differences between these two cases relates to when the FIA ​​saw the car, as Red Bull carried out its repairs before qualifying, therefore also before the verification process, not as in the case of Mercedes.

In a season in which the two protagonists of the title are in a battle so on the edge, it is clear that all the politicking that we are seeing lately will increase, since the rewards can be as rewarding as those offered on the track.