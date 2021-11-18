Why Paramount Plus is the worst platform to subscribe

Paramount Plus is the streaming platform of the ViacomCBS content group that landed in Latin America on March 4 of this year and has a portfolio of brands that includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access. It came promising a catalog of more than 30,000 titles between series, movies and original reality shows that never arrived, and presents great shortcomings for users, which make it the worst option.

It is clear that only a small percentage of what was announced could be found over the months, on an absolutely limited platform where the “mountain of entertainment” was only a promise. It is that there were and are so many problems that Paramount Plus presents that there is even a kind of permanent misleading advertising.

Although some proposals were appearing, and some interesting releases arrived, it is very little in relation to the other streaming services, while the shortcomings continue to exist. For example, and one of the most significant cases is the “Star Trek” saga, where at the time of launch there was not only one series or movie, and at this moment only three productions can be seen on streaming.

Subtitles are another problem since not all series or movies are subtitled in Spanish. It’s funny how you can find subtitles in Finnish, Swedish, Danish, and a strange unknown (which doesn’t work), but no subtitles of any kind, or audio option appear in English or Spanish.

Comparing the most important streaming services reviewed, there is not much to say about anything new from the Paramount Plus platform. Well, it is based on the design and form of use that is already known, such as the carousel view imposed by Netflix or the division by blocks that can be seen on Disney Plus.

In the case of this platform, everything is divided into Paramount Plus Originals, Showtime, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and Smithsonian Channel. And although previously, it was already known that the US catalog was not going to be the same as in Latin America.

But taking into account the extensive content of ViacomCBS globally, what has been shown so far is not striking enough. For example, incomplete content such as “Damages” or “The Office”, which do not have their first season. Plus, there’s just the New York spin-off of the CSI franchise.

MTV shows the same reality shows and some Unplugged specials in Spanish. For its part, Nickelodeon plays with its strongest card which is “SpongeBob” and appeals a bit to the feeling of nostalgia with 90s animations.

In the case of movies available on Paramount Plus, there are classics like the trilogy of “The Godfather”, “Ghostbusters”, “Drive”, “Blue Valentine” or “Forrest Gump”, just to name some of the best known titles.

Only two or three films or series of original production of the platform were released on the platform, such as the feature film “Infinite”, one of the first, starring Mark Wahlberg; and the recent “Dexter; New Blood “, in season 9 of the hit fiction, about the iconic murderer played by Michael C. Hall. Or reality shows produced in Argentina that went completely unnoticed.

Why is Paramount Plus the worst platform?

Beyond the scarce content already developed, the most important shortcomings of Paramount Plus reside in its subtitles, in the profiles, in the 4K content and in the wide possibilities of downloads from any other service, they are not found.

Paramount Plus does not have Spanish subtitles for a large part of its catalog. But those who are, have as their only option “Mexican Spanish”, ignoring the rest of the countries in the region, and knowing the differences that exist.

And one of the biggest absences is user profiles. That is, if you want to share the account with other members of your family, there is no such possibility and it is only open and as the only option to directly access the content

The only competitive thing about Paramount Plus is, perhaps, the price and the possibility of accessing 7 days free. For example, the subscription value is $ 299, in some cases it is considerably reduced to $ 181. But there is also the possibility of having the service up to a year free of charge according to the cable provider you have, or to some companies. of online commerce.

Due to its very low content offer, due to having many proposals without subtitles, due to the unintelligible lack of profiles and a limited interface, Paramount Plus is located several steps lower than its competitors in Latin America Netflix, Disney Plus, Star Plus, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max or Apple TV Plus, being clearly the worst platform to subscribe.