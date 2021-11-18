Why is Tom Hanks dead in the Disney + Partners and Hounds series?

MADRID, June 29 (CulturaOcio) –

On July 21 will arrive the sequel and reboot of ‘Partners and hounds’, the iconic family film from 1989. After Disney + shared the first trailer, there was a detail that attracted a lot of attention and is the unexpected death of the original character played by Tom Hanks, Scott Turner. An element that has caused many fans to wonder what happened and why the meticulous detective has passed away.

The trailer does not give many details about the reason for his deathOnly that the detective bequeathed his son Scott (Josh Peck) to Hooch, the giant French mastiff dog. Now, the dog that Turner senior bequeathed to Turner junior is not the original, but, like the protagonist of the series, another successor.

The trailer shows that this new hooch is very similar to the original, which means that Scott Jr. will cause several headaches, although it will be of great help in solving crimes. On the other hand, the one who Senior Turner left him a farewell letter along with the dog indicating that Tom Hanks’ character knew he was going to die, which rules out that his death was sudden.

As published by Deadline in February 2020, this continuation will play in the background the reasons for the death of Scott Sr.. Because, although his disappearance has been expected by his relatives, everything indicates that it was caused by a terrible work accident that could not have been as such.

We will have to wait if Disney releases another preview of the series or, on the contrary, opts for keep the mystery around Hanks character’s death on the small screen. At the moment, the progress shown indicates that the fiction will seek to maintain the spirit of its predecessor film.