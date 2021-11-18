Why Alfa Romeo chose Zhou for F1 2022

In doing so, the 22-year-old will become the first Chinese driver to compete at the highest level of motorsport, providing a boost to the championship of a magnitude we can only guess at this moment.

It is no coincidence that the announcement comes a few weeks after F1 confirmed that the Chinese GP will return in 2023 after a three-year hiatus, with a deal now running through 2025.

The former CEO of F1, Chase carey, and his successor, Stefano Domenicali, they have often mentioned China at the same time as the US in terms of markets they want to conquer and, with Zhou, F1 now has a chance to do so.

The hope across the paddock is that it will have the kind of impact that Max Verstappen has had in the Netherlands or Sergio Pérez in Mexico.

“I think for the company, for the current sponsorship work, for the other nine teams, for F1 in general, it’s a huge opportunity,” team boss Fred Vasseur tells Motorsport.com.

“Huge. I think it’s very important if you want to develop the team, but even for F1, the focus is the same. It makes sense to open up a new market like China.”

“And I think Zhou will be the perfect ambassador for it, because he did very well in the junior series, much better than all the previous Chinese drivers. However, I know perfectly well that it will be a challenge, because it is always a challenge when you join the F1 “.

It is clear that Zhou comes with his own sponsorship package, but his arrival is a boost for the other current sponsors of the team as well. Alfa Romeo sells cars in China, while the main sponsor, Orlen, also has a strong presence.

“Everyone is excited,” says Vasseur. “It is not just about Alfa Romeo, Orlen or another, you know that everyone is trying to develop business ties with China, and this is the best way to do it.”

And the hope is that other Chinese companies will join in future seasons: “This is a much greater potential. It could be much faster than 2023/2024. For us and our sales department, it is a great opportunity, and we have to work on it.”

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

The commercial aspect is the key to their deal, but it would be a mistake to rule out Zhou as a paid driver, after all there are plenty of others on the current grid tied to commercial packages.

He is also a very promising talent who has shown steady progress throughout his career. He currently occupies second place in the Formula 2 championship, although it is his third year in the category, but that makes him more than qualified to take the step on his own merits.

“It was an important decision for the company, for the future of the company,” says Vasseur.

“We have a big change in terms of regulations for 2022. We evaluated all the options that we had on the table. Valtteri was pretty obvious to me. And together with Valtteri, we had different options, and for many different reasons Zhou is the first option.”

“It is never just one thing. Performance is not based on a single pillar, it is always a combination of speed, collaboration with the team, collaboration with the teammate, the financial part. And for the development of the company, I think that it’s a good step forward. “

A curious aspect of Zhou’s career is that his family made a commitment to bring him to Europe early in his teens. It was a great step, which has paid off.

“Putting aside the fact that he is Chinese, it is impressive to do this kind of movement at 13, because I think he was 13 when he came to Italy,” says Vasseur.

“I remember perfectly when guys like Stoffel Vandoorne went to Japan, they were much older, but for them it was huge. At first, Stoffel had a hard time being ahead in Japan.”

“We don’t have to underestimate this. Also, when they are able to manage this aspect of the situation, they are taking a good step forward, because it is a real challenge.”

Progress has been a hallmark of Zhou’s career, which is led by a management team that includes the former Manor / Marussia F1 team boss, Graeme lowdon.

Runner-up in the Italian F4 championship in 2015 – on a grid that saw Lando Norris making occasional starts – Zhou subsequently spent three seasons in F3 with Motopark and ultimately Prema, winning a couple of races in his final year.

Guanyu Zhou, Uni-Virtuosi Racing Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Moving to Formula 2 with UNI-Virtuosi, he achieved several podium finishes in 2019, and earned his first victory in a sprint race in 2020, when he finished sixth in the championship. This year he has gone one step further with victories at the main events in Bahrain and Silverstone.

“You know I’m paying a lot of attention to the junior series,” says Vasseur. “In F2 he did well last year, and he is doing very well this season. He had two or three poles. He has had some wins. I think when you are able to win at Silverstone it is a good sign.”

“He’s one of the top drivers, and he can still be champion at the end, but he’s very tight. He’s doing a very solid job. I think it’s a good reason to keep going with him.”

“We don’t collaborate in the junior series, and I don’t know him very well. But if you take a look, it seems like he’s capable of improving, and that means he’s smart, and step by step, he’s getting the job done. Who knows if Will he be champion or not in the end? It’s a bit early. “

“But he did very strong events this season in F2, strong classifications, strong races. In some tests he has flown. I think it is a good combination of everything. And I also like his approach, a good relationship with the team management, and that is important”.

Progress is the key: “We have to keep up. Without a doubt, if he is able to improve and progress like this over the years, it shows that he has the right approach.”

“I think his management team is very experienced, they are able to help him a lot, and we have known each other for years. And it is also good to have this kind of relationship with the drivers.”

Zhou has been working with Alpine as a junior driver, driving in the simulator and testing the team’s old Renault chassis, as well as completing a first official practice in Austria earlier this year.

All that experience has given him a useful advantage before his first time behind the wheel with Alfa Romeo in Abu Dhabi next month.

“He has done maybe 10 days of testing or something like that, and many simulator sessions. It is a good training, and it is important because we know perfectly well that the number of days of testing next year will be difficult.”

“We have six days of testing on paper, plus Abu Dhabi, then we know that we could have some problems with the weather in Bahrain or Barcelona, ​​and that reliability is not guaranteed, because it is a completely new car.”

One thing is clear: he is now an Alfa Romeo driver, leaving Alpine behind.

“It is not managed at all by Alpine, and it is no longer under contract with Alpine,” says Vasseur. “It was important to me, because I also need to be free and work for the future. It would not make sense for me to have a one-year project if I know that by 2023 there is no way (to continue).”

Guanyu Zhou, Alpine A521 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“I have a good relationship with Alpine. And it’s also important for me to do it very openly, to discuss the situation with them. In the end it’s a good story for them too, they helped him get to F1.”

Alfa Romeo heads into the new era of 2022 as the only team that has changed both drivers. It’s an intriguing combination, with Bottas finally out of the shadow of Lewis Hamilton as the clear leader of the team, and Zhou as the rookie looking to make a foothold.

“Having this kind of line-up with Valtteri having poles and won races is a huge boost for the company,” says Vasseur. “We also know that next year he will have enormous pressure on his shoulders.”

“I like this feeling at the end of the day, because we all work under pressure. And this is the DNA of our business. And next year will be a big challenge for us, with Zhou, with Valtteri for different reasons, and the new car. It is an exciting challenge. “

What the team will not have is continuity in the cabin. With all the other changes, won’t that lack of reference be a handicap?

“I don’t think so,” says Vasseur. “I know that Guenther (Steiner, Haas boss) is convinced with this, but I don’t think so. I think it’s important to have someone with experience. Because the team could be a bit lost. But then make the comparison with the car of the year before, it doesn’t make sense. “

One could argue that a rule change is the ideal time to bring in a rookie, as it’s a readjustment for everyone else as well.

“I don’t know if there is a good time to do it. When you look at the current regulations, it is quite a big change. But on the other hand the F2 is also a good preparation, they are already running the 18-inch tire with Pirelli. They run on the same tires. circuits. I think the moment is good for him. “

Zhou is also smart enough not to cause trouble and absorb what he can from his new teammate.

“I hope we give him the opportunity to learn from Valtteri,” says Vasseur. “And it is always beneficial to have someone with experience on the side, when the guy is capable of poles and winning races, he is a good example.”

“And I also think that Valtteri is a good professional, a good guy. He will be useful for the team, he will be useful for Zhou, and the collaboration will go well.”