Who is the referee of Cruz Azul vs Rayados in the playoffs and what is his background?

Cruz Azul wants to ratify the title of the Guard1anes 2021 League MX tournament and will seek to continue advancing in the Liguilla del Grita México Apertura 2021. It will start in the repechage stage and will face the Rayados, this Sunday, November 21 from 7:15 p.m., in a match to be played at the Azteca stadium.

The Mexican Soccer Federation ratified the referees who will deliver justice in the reclassification of the contest and Fernando Guerrero Ramirez will be the main whistler of the match between the Machine and Monterrey. He is accompanied by Christian Espinosa Kiabek and José Ibrahim Martínez as assistants and Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán as fourth judge.

Who is Fernando Guerrero?

El Cantante, as he is known, is one of the best referees in Mexican soccer today.. He is 39 years old and has extensive experience directing within Liga MX and also in international tournaments. So much so, that in 2021 he was the judge of the first leg final that faced Cruz Azul with Santos Laguna.

At Grita México Apertura 2021 he refereed the 4-0 celestial victory over Toluca and the 1-0 loss to León. At the same time, Guerrero only led the 2-2 draw of Monterrey vs Tijuana and their 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro. Your participation in Liguilla will begin with this game.

Your background

He is not used to polemics, since he is a dialogue judge and who lets play instead of sanctioning. However, when Cruz Azul lost to the Esmeraldas, the players complained that they did not admonish players from either of the two clubs. Felipe Ramos Rizo destroyed it after the Guard1anes first leg final, because “He sanctions what he wants, he does not admonish, they pretend, they protest him and nothing happens”.