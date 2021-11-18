When is the Concachampions draw? Participating teams and format

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.17.2021 19:29:23





This Wednesday afternoon, the Concacaf released the date in which the lottery for the Eighth Finals of the Champions League 2022, in which four Liga MX teams will participate, among those two of the so-called “greats” that will seek to maintain Mexican dominance in the region at the club level.

What Mexican clubs will play the Concachampions 2022?

The Mexican representatives who are in the Concachampions They do it because of their quality as champions or runners-up in the last two tournaments on the football calendar, that’s why Leon and Cruz Azul will attend as monarchs of the Apertura 2020 and Clausura 2021, respectively, while Pumas and Santos Laguna they do it as finalists.

The 16 teams of the Concachampions 2022

Mexico : Club León, Club Santos, Cruz Azul and Pumas

: Club León, Club Santos, Cruz Azul and Pumas USA : Colorado Rapids, New England Revolution, Seattle Sounders FC and the 2021 MLS Cup champion

: Colorado Rapids, New England Revolution, Seattle Sounders FC and the 2021 MLS Cup champion Canada : Hamilton Forge FC and CF Montreal or Toronto FC

: Hamilton Forge FC and CF Montreal or Toronto FC Costa Rica : Deportivo Saprissa and Santos de Guápiles

: Deportivo Saprissa and Santos de Guápiles Guatemala : Comunicaciones FC and CD Guastatoya

: Comunicaciones FC and CD Guastatoya Haiti : Cavaly AS

: Cavaly AS Honduras: FC Motagua

This is how the raffle drums were

Pot 1 (ranked 1-8): CF Montreal or Toronto FC (CAN), Club León (MEX), Colorado Rapids (USA), Cruz Azul (MEX), New England Revolution (USA), Pumas (MEX), Seattle Sounders FC (USA) and the 2021 MLS Cup champion.

(ranked 1-8): CF Montreal or Toronto FC (CAN), Club León (MEX), Colorado Rapids (USA), Cruz Azul (MEX), New England Revolution (USA), Pumas (MEX), Seattle Sounders FC (USA) and the 2021 MLS Cup champion. Pot 2 (classified from 9-16): Cavaly AS (HAI), CD Guastatoya (GUA), Club Santos (MEX), Comunicaciones FC (GUA), Deportivo Saprissa (CRC), FC Motagua (HON), Hamilton Forge FC (CAN) and Santos de Guápiles (CRC).

When is the Concachampions draw?

The agreed date will be December 15 at 5:00 p.m., Central Mexico time, in a ceremony to be held in Miami and led by the Director of Concacaf Competitions, Carlos Fernández.

Giveaway format

In total they will participate 16 teams starting in the phase of Round of 16 with Round Trip matches for direct elimination.

starting in the phase of for direct elimination. The clubs are divided into two drums , highlighting that Santos Laguna is the only Mexican relegated to Pot 2.

, highlighting that Santos Laguna is the only Mexican relegated to Pot 2. It is forbidden for two teams from the same country to face each other.

When does the Concachampions 2022 start?

The Goals of the Round of 16 will start the days February 16-17, 2022. Let us remember that a Mexican team has continuously won the regional trophy in the most recent 16 editions, with Rayados de Monterrey as the current monarch.