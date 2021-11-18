WhatsApp, how to use real-time location to send it

If you are one of those who use frequently WhatsApp, one of the platforms of instant messaging Most importantly, to keep in touch with friends and family, surely you know all the benefits that this tool offers.

One of the functions of WhatsApp is to be able to share your real time location with another contact or even in a group, for a specific period of time. This way the other person can know where you are at that moment.

How to share your location in real time

This tool is very useful in case you want to feel more secure and someone else is aware of where you are until you complete your journey. We tell you how to send your location in real time to whoever you want, so take note.

The first thing you should do is activate the location permissions for WhatsApp on your phone, to do this, go to Settings, press Privacy, then Location, WhatsApp and Always. You can also go to Settings on your phone and click on WhatsApp, then Location and select Always.

The next step is to open the individual or group chat where you want to send your location.

Click on Attach, then on Location and finally on Real-time Location.

Select how long you want to share your location in real time. The real-time location will stop sharing after the time period you choose.

When sharing your location, you can also add a comment.

Click Send.

One of the advantages of this tool is that you can stop sharing your location at any time, when the term has expired or when you decide to stop sharing it, other people will no longer be able to see your location in real time.

Another good news is that this feature is protected by end-to-end encryption, which means that no one else will be able to see your location in real time, except the people you shared it with.

