What’s behind the ‘exchange’ that buys stadiums, signs stars and bursts crypto

The Staples Center in Los Angeles (United States), the mythical pavilion that hosts the Lakers and Clippers, will change its name for the first time since it was inaugurated back in 1999. The witness will be collected by Crypto.com, the trading and services platform related to the world of cryptocurrencies and that, Surely it sounds familiar to you for having advertised with actor Matt Damon. As of Christmas Day, the venue will be renamed Crypto.com Arena after an agreement for the next two decades between AEG, the company that is in charge of managing the venue, and the platform, which has paid $ 700 million. This is the most aggressive ‘marketing’ campaign ever carried out by a crypto exchange, and the movement has raised many eyebrows: where exactly is the money coming from?

“In a few years, people will remember this day and think that this was the moment when cryptocurrencies crossed the cosmos into the ‘mainstream,” celebrated Kris Marszalek, CEO and co-founder of Crypto.com, after the agreement was known, despite to what they are not the only cases of sports sponsorships that this company is carrying out. In recent months, it has signed agreements with basketball teams (Philadelphia 76ers), soccer (Paris Saint-Germain) and even with competitions such as Italian Serie A football, Formula 1 or the Ultimate Fighting Championship wrestling.

Nor is it the only company in the world of cryptocurrencies that takes this path, but it is the one that has made a greater bet. For example, the third largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the world, FTX, has as its advertising claim the marriage of baseball player Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen. In addition, not long ago it closed a similar agreement to rename the venue where the Miami Heat play as locals, of course, by a much lower number than Crypto.com in Los Angeles: 135 million for the next 19 years, as indicated by the ‘New York Times’.

1.8 billion in transactions in 24 hours

Where does this company that is blowing up the crypto world come from? Crypto.com originates from Monaco Technologies, a company founded in 2016 in Honk Kong by the aforementioned Kris Marszalek, as well as Rafael Melo – CFO – Gary Or – CFO – and Bobby Bao – CFO Crypto.com investment. Marszalek came from being CEO and founder of BeeCrazy, an online trading platform also located in Hong Kong, which in 2013 sold for 21 million dollars to iBuy Group. Later, he would become part of this entity as CEO of Ensogo, a discount ‘retailer’ in Australia. It was there that he met Melo and Bao, who held different positions of responsibility in the company’s finances, while Or came from other projects and provided the IT profile they suffered from.

It was born as a market for the exchange of cryptocurrencies, an ‘exchange’, as it is called in the guild. In fact, today it is the tenth exchange of cryptocurrencies in the world, with high profitability and with a total volume of transactions of around 1.8 billion dollars in the last 24 hours. Of course, it is still a long way from the first, Binance, which has exceeded 30,000 million.





Earlier this year, Crypto announced that it already had more than 10 million users worldwide. Now, almost 12 months later, Fernando Gutierrez, investor and expert in cryptocurrencies, comments that “they have a very important growth, especially in Asia, so I wouldn’t be surprised if they have double or triple users, because this year there has been a nonsense of growth in cryptos ”.

Cristina Carrascosa, an expert lawyer in Blockchain and cryptocurrencies, comments that the ‘exchange’ of Crypto.com it does not differ in “anything” from others, except for “the ‘marketing’ they have chosen to do”. But are they reliable? To find out, this specialist points out that it is important to look at “the country in which they are headquartered, the licenses they can operate and, of course, the ‘track record’ [registro de resultados]”.

“An ‘exchange’ located in the Cayman Islands that does not carry out any KYC is not the same [verificación de identidad del cliente] than one in the United States with all the regulatory processes for user identification implemented ”, Carrascosa adds, which emphasizes that the model “is totally on the rise, they are the point from which users enter the crypto world”. Of course, he advises “not to measure them based on the times they appear on television.”

Many may be surprised that a platform like Crypto.com makes investments of this type. However, the investor Fernández Gutiérrez points out that “global ‘exchanges’ of a certain size are as big or more than many banks”, so “the fact that they are new brands does not make them less profitable, but more unknown and, therefore, they make these communication efforts to try to be more global brands ”. As an example, he suggests that advertising spending “is not so crazy if you compare it with that of a conventional bank, which can be exceeded in profits, since they are much more profitable.” In any case, the ‘exchange’ is just one part of Crypto.com’s business. And this is where it gets even more interesting.

“A money printing machine”

In 2017, Monaco Technologies launched an ICO (‘initial coin offering’), that is, a pre-sale, for what was to be its first ‘token’, dubbed the MCO, with which it raised $ 26.7 million. In parallel, he launched a product that delighted investors of these currencies, the MCO Visa. “It is a card that you can load with cryptocurrencies, that is, you can use it like a normal credit card, but with crypto behind it,” says Gutiérrez, who is a user of the MCO Visa, something quite popular in his trade. that “avoids having to do five jumps to be able to use the money you have invested in crypto.”

Later, in July 2018, they decided to rename the company to Crypto.com and accelerated international expansion, especially in Singapore – in fact, today its headquarters are there – and in the United States, where they grew thanks, in part, to a agreement with Metropolitan Commercial Bank. “Crypto.com gives us a new identity that is in line with our founding vision: that the cryptocurrency is in each portfolio”, Said the CEO then in an interview.

The Crypto.com Visa. (Crypto.com)

Of course, to use these cards, it was necessary to have a certain amount of money invested and locked in their ‘tokens’. “Soon they expanded services, such as an ‘exchange’ with MCO and, later, a second ‘token“, says the specialist. This coin arrived at the end of 2018 and received the name of CRO, but then” they no longer did an ICO as in the other, but they created a ‘token’ in which they controlled the bulk of the units”Gutiérrez details. Little more than a year later, they decided to unite both ‘tokens’ in one, something that generated protests among the users of this currency for the exchange conditions that were offered.

It was here when the profitability of the product soared, since Crypto.com has extensive control of the offer of this ‘token’, something essential to enjoy, among other services, the Visa to pay with cryptocurrencies. “The service itself is already profitable, but if you can get customers to advance you an amount to buy ‘tokens’ —and this is not trivial, because your offer has to be very good—, you have a money printing machine”, Explains the investor, who remembers that“ clients leave those ‘tokens’ blocked, so that new clients continue to buy from you ”.

In addition, this peculiar Visa offers “a series of benefits that are very good, such as reimbursing you money on Netflix and Spotify and a small percentage of all your purchases,” says Gutiérrez, who has already recovered what he spent on ‘tokens’ in this way . “The card has already been free for me, so no matter how much it goes down, I will not lose money and I will have gained with its services,” he emphasizes before highlighting that the sum of factors makes the company “have a very profitable business”.

Gutiérrez, however, warns that not everything is clear in the Crypto.com business: their ‘tokens’ are not an “attractive investment: It is actually a pre-sale of the product, so as long as they sell, everything will go very well, but when not, it will be worse ”, says the specialist, who questions its sustainability. “The day I decide that I do not want the card, I will sell my ‘tokens”, says as an example to drop that “its decrease in customers, even if it is small, would have much worse consequences for them: many ‘tokens’ will go on the market and lower their price”. At the moment it is not happening and that allows them to even ‘buy’ one of the most legendary basketball stadiums in the US. Even when?