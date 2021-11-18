What to see on CCC Go, Paramount +, Cine.ar Play, Star +, Qubit, Disney +, Starzplay and Netflix

CCC GO

The fifth wave (Space, at 7:55 p.m.)

Following a planned four-wave alien invasion of Earth that has wiped out nearly all of humanity, young Cassie Sullivan tries to find her little brother as she tries to survive alongside other survivors.

Jurassic Park (Golden, at 9:35 p.m.)

Billionaire John Hammond succeeds in making his dream of cloning dinosaurs from the Jurassic come true and creating a theme park on a remote island. Before opening it to the public, he invites a couple of eminent scientists and a mathematician to check the feasibility of the project. But the park’s security measures do not foresee Mother Nature’s survival instinct or human greed.

The mirror of the others (Star Cinema, at 11:40 p.m.)

In Buenos Aires, behind an insipid wall and a door that does not say much, are the remains of a Gothic Cathedral, where a unique restaurant that offers only one table operates. The film is directed by Marcos Carnevale and premiered in 2015. The film stars a large choral cast made up of Norma Aleandro, Graciela Borges, Leticia Bredice, Alfredo Casero, Pepe Cibrián and other artists.

PARAMOUNT +

La la land: a love story

Mia Dolan, a young aspiring actress who works as a waitress while attending castings, and Sebastián Wilder, a jazz pianist who makes a living playing in seedy slums, fall in love but their great ambition to rise to the top in their artistic careers threatens to separate them. The film begins like this: trapped in traffic on a Los Angeles freeway (and while “Another Day of Sun” is playing), Mia has a moment of anger with Sebastián. From there the reunion brings together love and a life project in common that fails to materialize.

CINE.AR PLAY

The intimacy

In Germania, a rural town, Irene, a 96-year-old woman, lives a peaceful life between her daily ritual of caring for her garden and the order and cleanliness of her little house. One day he dies. His family meets to take apart the house and decide what to do with the clothes, furniture, objects and memories of his entire life. They order them in gift boxes or throw away bags. The house has new inhabitants who make the space their own and give it a new identity far removed from the original one. Is it possible to erase the traces of the past?

STAR +

Movie love

Martín and Vera have been together for seven years, since the filming of the short film where they met and fell in love. While she managed to become a successful film and stage actress, he still has not managed to emerge as a film director. Obsessed with success, he works day and night to carry out his project of filming a movie, without realizing that in this career he pays less and less attention to his relationship with Vera, who tries to make him see it in different ways but there is no point : for Martín, Vera’s love is assured by all the years they have lived together. A story that talks about second chances, first impressions and the (re) construction of love.

QUBIT

Street dogs

An organized gang is hired to rob a company and take some diamonds. However, before the alarm goes off, the police are already there. Some members of the band die in the confrontation with the forces of order, and the others meet in the agreed place. The truth is that his film impacts both for its dialogues and for its images and its structure. Tarantino recovers the breath of the best independent cinema in his country and the thriller to make a very personal, different work, based on a dizzying montage of both his images and his dialogues.

DISNEY +

Black is king

The journeys of black families through time are honored in a story about a young king’s momentous journey through betrayal, love, and self-identity. His ancestors help guide him in his destiny and, with the teachings of his father and the guidance of his childhood love, he achieves the virtues necessary to reclaim his home and his throne. This production is a “visual album” by singer Beyoncé that reinvents the lessons of “The Lion King”. In this film elements of black history and African tradition are shown, with a modern touch and a universal message.

STARZPLAY

The luminaries

It’s full gold rush in New Zealand. The story begins in 1865. Anna Wetherell (played by Eve Hewson) has traveled to New Zealand to build a new life for herself. On the last day of her trip, a first romantic encounter with the beaming Emery Staines (Himesh Patel) fills her with high expectations for what to expect. But scheming fortune teller Lydia Wells (Eva Green) has other ideas for Anna and sets a trap to make sure the planned date between the young lovers never takes place.

NETFLIX

The queen of flow

After 17 years unjustly sentenced to prison, Yeimy Montoya reaches an agreement to get her freedom so that she can start a revenge against the man she loved. Charly Flow, the man Yeimy was in love with, is one of the most successful singers in all of Colombia. In addition to being responsible for Yeimy’s imprisonment, the wealthy musician stole songs from the young woman. Now married with a daughter, his new life revolves around music and his work with his uncle Manií, one of the most important drug traffickers in Medellín. In this second installment, “Yemy Montoya” and “Juancho” are at the peak of their musical careers, they have one of the best moments with their family, but their former enemies will return to take revenge.