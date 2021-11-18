What is the metaverse economy and how it can explode in the coming years

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
58

  • Cristina J. Orgaz @cjorgaz
  • BBC News World

A man walks through a virtual reality

Image source, Getty Images

What will we need to build the metaverse, that parallel and completely digital world that large corporations like Facebook or Microsoft are turning to develop?

This universe in the cloud based on augmented reality will require many resources, years and the collaboration of corporations from different sectors.

To create a new world is to develop the economy through goods and services that do not yet exist and, probably, inspire the generation of new companies along the way.

Experts agree that it is unlikely that a single company can build and maintain the cyber world.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here