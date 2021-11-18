What is melasma? The illness suffered by Yalitza Aparicio

Yalitza Aparicio became known thanks to his participation in “Roma”, a film that opened the door to the world. Now he takes advantage of his life to represent Mexico for the highest and to teach the world a little health. On this occasion, he took advantage of his YouTube channel to tell his fans about a skin disease he suffers from.

The actress revealed that she suffers from melasma, a disease that she thought was acne, but it was not, since the spots spread over some parts of the face. The intention of this video is to make people know a little more about this condition and those who have some of these symptoms can be treated.

“I was one of those who made those mistakes of following the advice of friends, neighbors, etc., that they recommend things that worked for them, “he said in the clip where he explained a little of what he experienced when he found out he had melasma.

What is this condition

As mentioned above, it is a skin disease, which causes spots on the face. In the case of Yalitza assured that they appeared on the nose and cheekbones quickly, This is due to the fact that she had a lot of exposure to the sun, according to the doctor who treated her in the first instance.

“Acquired, chronic, recurrent and symmetric hypermelanosis. It is characterized by brown spots in areas exposed to the sun. I am not the only person who suffers from it, many will think that my complexion is brown and that I should not have spots, but I tell them that even if we have this skin color we are prone to have melasma, “he explained in his video.

Malesma is a disease that produces symmetrical spots mainly on the face, forehead and cheeks, so it is easy to confuse them with acne, as was the case with the Mexican actress. It is produced by an increase in melanin at the level of the epidermis or dermis. According to María José Alonso, Dermatologist, This disease occurs more in people with high phototypes, that is, in people with dark skin.

