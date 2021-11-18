What is it and what are its symptoms?

If you are a smoker you should be careful since according to the World Health Organization (who) there is a high possibility of having the Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

COPD is a lung disease known to prevent air circulation. It can increase discomfort over time and could even kill you.

This disease usually occurs in people 40 to 50 years of age who have spent much of their life around tobacco smoke. The symptom With which you can identify this disease are:

Difficulty breathing (dyspnea)

Chronic cough

Phlegm

It can get worse over time since many people do not realize they have it since they tend to confuse the symptom tiredly.

Although people exposed to tobacco smoke are often more likely to get COPD There are other causes that could cause this disease such as:

Pollution

Exposure to vapors, chemicals, dust, and gases

Respiratory infections

According to the WHO, 90% of deaths from this disease are due to the fact that treatments are not available in low-income settings.

Is there a cure?

So far there is no proven cure for COPD but if it is a disease that can be avoided. Some of the recommendations to avoid contracting it are the following:

Stop smoking or being around tobacco smoke.

Increase our exercise routine to strengthen the lungs.

Cover airways when they are exposed to a lot of contamination.

Avoid using highly scented chemicals.

Besides symptomYou can also detect this disease with a test called spirometry. It consists of measuring the amount of air you can breathe in a deep and rapid exhalation.

It is estimated that every year about 3 million people die from this disease, 13.6% are adults over 35 years of age in Latin America according to data provided by the WHO.

So if you want to maintain the health of your lungs avoid excessive consumption of cigarettes and take your precautions against contamination.