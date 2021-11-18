What do the ‘it girls’ of Hollywood do?

Generation Z is more present than ever, and we see them in motion both on digital screens and off. In addition to them, you cannot miss talking about the children of celebrities, those young adolescents who are experiencing a technological and social revolution. Within this list of quasi-public figures, are Suri cruise and Shiloh Jolie Pitt. What do these quinceañeras have in common and what do they do with their lives? Let’s investigate a little more.

Suri Cruise and Shiloh Jolie Pitt, the two ‘it girls’ of Hollywood

There are several points that unite these two young women. They are the daughters of those who were once the most powerful couples in Hollywood —Suri is the daughter of Tom cruise and Katie Holmes, and Shiloh from Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Not only do they have the most coveted gallants of all as dads, but both were born in 2016 and, due to life circumstances, have divorced parents.





What differentiates them is the lifestyle. On the one hand, there is Suri who grew up in New York, visiting parks and soaking up the wonders of a big city. On the other, Shiloh, who was born in Namibia south of Africa, She had a life of cultural diversification thanks to how much she traveled as a child together with her biological and adoptive siblings.

On occasion, Angelina Jolie revealed that her daughter was learning Khmai, a dialect of Cambodia, a country Jolie described at the time as “a second home”. She also explained that her children had a special connection to the children who lived there.

Do Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt see their daughters, Suri and Shiloh?

Another difference is that despite being divorced, Angelina Jolie’s children have seen Brad Pitt and spent time with him, but the relationship between Tom Cruise and Suri is more complicated.

The Hindustan Times he summarized that Tom and Suri have not been seen publicly together because she does not belong to the Church of Scientology – the actor’s religion. In fact, this has been reported to be one of the reasons Katie Holmes filed for divorce: she refused to let Suri practice Scientology, and Tom “exploded with anger” at this. If Suri does not belong to this Church, Tom is forbidden to see her. And so some years have passed.

What do Shiloh Jolie Pitt and Suri Cruise do?

As a child, Shiloh made a cameo in Maleficent movie that her mother starred in, and she has also lent her voice to Kung Fu Panda 3. Outside of this, Angelina and Brad’s biological daughter lives with discretion. Of course, he has been recognized on multiple occasions for his sense of fashion, including in childhood when Angelina revealed that ‘she likes to wear children’s clothes’.

As for Suri, her life and daily routine are far from searchlights and cameras. Although she is chased by paparazzi, she is only seen walking through Manhattan, going shopping or walking her dog. In November 2022, Katie spoke with Elle UK on how her daughter has matured and found her identity: “my main goal has been to nurture her in her individuality, to ensure that she is 100% herself, strong and capable.” She revealed that “she has always had a strong personality. She chooses any activity and works it until she is good at it, then switches to something else.” “She is very focused and works hard.”