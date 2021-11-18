What are the luxuries and the millionaire contract that Carlos Vela is offered to play in Turkey

Carlos Vela ends his contract with LAFC on October 31. (Photo: Instagram / lafc)

The Mexican striker, Carlos candle, the contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS), which is why several clubs in different parts of the world have offered him contracts to incorporate him into their clubs. He has even received proposals to return to Europe, and one of them is the one who takes the lead.

The Mexican soccer player came to MLS in the year of 2018 coming from the Real society from Spain, with one of the new franchises in American football, Los Angeles FC. For his part, Carlos Vela has had great moments within the MLS registering in his first tournament 34 goals and 10 assists, in addition to obtaining recognition as Tournament MVP. He has also come to be considered as one of the footballers more important from the league of USA.

However, for this season 2021, its performance was down due to a injury and even the value of his letter was the one that more devalued, but the quality of the striker is not in doubt. The footballer ends his bond with the Los Angeles team next 31 October, so the LAFC he’s working hard to renew his contract.

On the other hand, for a few weeks, media in Turkey have made it known that Carlos candle they offer you certain luxuries to be able to return to play in Europe. Above all, they are waiting for you terminate your contract and in this way to be able to contact the player and his agent to be able to get hold of the footballer totally free.

In accordance with Sabah Spor, the Trabzonspor is the team that is willing to match the salary it receives in Los Angeles from USD 6.3 million, making him one of the players best paid of the Turkish league, in addition to offering him a little more in order to convince him to emigrate to the old continent.

In addition to the above, the Turkish directive is willing to offer the player the necessary amenities; the first of them is a house in the town of Trabzon, considered one of the most pleasant and welcoming cities on the shores of the Black Sea. The cost of one of these luxurious locations is valued at an amount that ranges between EUR 3 and 7 million.

The home they offer you is located in one of the most modern parts of the area, in which they have several shopping centers, restaurants and striking places that Carlos Vela and his family could like.

On the other hand, there is a club in the Liga BBVA MX who has asked about the player’s situation, with the aim of incorporating him in the face of the Closing 2022 What bomb signing. The team in question are the Striped from Monterrey, since its technical director, Javier Aguirre, he already directed it during the 2010 South Africa World Cup.

Finally, it will be until the end of this 2021 when Carlos candle make a decision about your next destination, which you will have to evaluate with the LAFC team. The truth is that the player of 32 years could be having the last chance to show his quality as a new account in European football.

