Welfare Pension 2021: These are the places where you can WITHDRAW your cash | READY

Adults over 65 years of age receive support in Mexico called ‘Wellbeing Pension‘, which consists of a monthly financial support and these are the places where you can remove The deposit.

This Welfare Pension 2021 It consists of a bimonthly payment of 3,100 pesos to help cover the basic needs of adults in the third age.

It is expected that by 2024 those attached to this Well-being pension reach an amount of 6,000 pesos every two months as support for the elderly.

Due to the recent cases of fraud derived from these government programs, certain establishments were enabled where it is allowed remove the pension cash.

Although the authorities do not recommend that those enrolled in this program handle large amounts of cash, so if they decide to have access to cash they recommend remove the deposit in the following establishments for free and without commissions.

LIST of establishments to WITHDRAW money from Pension Bienestar 2021