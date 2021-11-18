“We will not give in to pressure from fans”

The legal dispute between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has earned the actress a multitude of detractors, who demand his dismissal from the film saga Aquaman. In 2020, a virtual signature collection campaign was even launched, where more than 1.8 million users have demonstrated in favor of the break between Texas and Warner Bros. Pictures. However, the filming of the sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It started last month with Heard still entrenched in the role of Mera, and this apparently won’t change.

In a recent conversation with Deadline, the producer Peter safran He confessed to being extremely aware of all the uproar that has been generated in social networks, due to the divided opinion that there is around the 35-year-old actress. Nevertheless, he considers Amber Heard an immovable piece of Aquaman, much like director James Wan and protagonist Jason Momoa. So no, neither Safran nor anyone on his team will give in to the demands of enraged fans.

«Honestly, I don’t think we’re ever going to react to sheer pressure from fans.«Stated the producer. You have to do your best for the movie. We feel like if it’s James Wan and Jason Momoa, it should also be Amber Heard. “

And I add:

«You are not ignorant of what is happening in the Twitter universe, but that does not mean that you have to react or take it as a gospel or agree to your wishes.. You have to do the right thing for the movie, and that’s where we land. ‘

In February 2021, erroneous reports claimed that Amber Heard had been replaced by Emilia Clarke for the upcoming sequel to Aquaman. This was soon disproved and at the end of June, we learned that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom it was already in the filming, with Heard firmly positioned within the cast. This led to the re-emergence of the hashtag on Twitter #JusticeForJohnnyDepp, what fans of the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean They began to use it since November of last year, in order to accuse the Texan’s complaints against her ex-partner of falsehood.

Recall that Depp has remained between a rock and a hard place since Heard accused him of domestic violence, through an article by The Sun published in 2018. This caused the Oscar nominee to file a libel suit, which was finally dismissed by the British court, in autumn 2020. Days after the ruling, Warner Bros. decided to cut relations with Depp and he was out of the film saga Fantastic animals, where he played the dark wizard Grindelwald.

Around the same time, the aforementioned campaign emerged on the internet for Warner to fire Amber Heard from the saga Aquaman, arguing that it was rather she who exercised violence on Depp during their turbulent marriage.

«Paid rumors and paid social media campaigns don’t dictate [las decisiones de casting] because they have no basis in reality. Only fans really do that Aquaman and Aquaman 2 It happens ”, declared the actress at that time (via).

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, directed by James Wan, is scheduled to hit theaters on December 16, 2022.