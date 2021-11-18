“We can’t finish Memo Ochoa for this”

The former goalkeeping coach of the Mexican team, Alberto Aguilar placeholder image, came out in defense of Guillermo Ochoa, who was the most attacked and blamed after Mexico fell to Canada in the Octagonal heading to Qatar 2022.

“We cannot finish Memo Ochoa For this reason, it is reflected more (his mistake with Canada) because it is the last that you have left of the party, but we cannot be so unfair, it is the responsibility that has a goalkeeper. In this game, I did not see his mental aspect so decisive, you have to know how to control the psychological moments, know what you are Playing and what does it take you to lose, “he commented in an interview for ‘AS México’.

Although Aguilar was sincere and acknowledged that the Mexican goalkeeper, who was part of his training at some point, he was responsible for a touchdown but not another play. The former coach shared a analysis about the possibilities that Memo had in his hands to prevent the marker closed in that way.

“Memo Ochoa is the chosen one of the Lord Martino, I do not know if it is the best or not at the moment, but what I can comment is that I saw Memo yesterday very low on the posts. In a second goal, the center comes, and although we know that Ochoa is not outgoing, the shot was two meters away, he comes by high, you can do the route, step forward and clear of fists because they were going to reach you with all the forwards.

“In the other goal, I do not consider Memo’s guilt so much, yes his responsibility, the first goal that hit the ball, the playing field conditions were very difficult and he had no chance to divert to the side, “he commented.

