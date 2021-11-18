‘We cannot lose easily against the US and Canada, I will get upset …’

The Mexican team he is not living his best moment and Cuauhtémoc White, former Mexican player, lashed out at the displayed level of Tri against States and Canada, affirming that in their time they did not lose in that way against USA and Canada.

“Communication of the Mexican team, as a Mexican and as a former soccer player, we cannot lose so easily against USA and Canada.

“Not with me (he got lost like that), I did get pissed off, I got really pissed off when we lost, I went out annoyed on the bus and nobody spoke to me. Mexican teamThey were in first and now they are in third, he is bastard, “he said White in the Centennial Stadium of Cuernavaca.

Likewise, the governor of Morelos assured that the continuity of the Tata martino It depends on the ‘long pants’ people of the Mexican Soccer Federation.

He also asked Mexican soccer players to remember their origins, to ‘put the batteries’ when putting on the shirt of the Mexican National Team because they represent an entire country.

“To the players who put the batteries, we are Mexican warriors and what has always characterized us is the fight and the effort. There is a good talent, there are many players abroad, who remember when they were young, when they ran, when they threw themselves headlong, we want that team. When I played for Mexico I put the batteries in because I represented my country, “he said. Cuauhtémoc.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: TATA MARTINO: THE ARGENTINE DT, FIRM IN THE MEXICAN SELECTION FOR WHAT REMAINS OF THE ELIMINATORY