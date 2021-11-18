was abandoned as a teenager and lived in a car

Johnny depp he did not have a happy childhood. Some private documents that have come to light about the divorce of their parents, of which they have released details exclusively PageSix, point out that the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean He was abandoned when he was a teenager. At the age of 15 he had already started a new life away from the family home. In 1981 these writings, which until now had been buried in judicial files, prove that his mother Betty Sue Depp, when she divorced her husband John Depp in 1978 and the actor was 15 years old, said his son was already emancipated. “The wife hereby acknowledges that the youngest child of the parties … John C. Depp II is fully emancipated and self-sufficient “, reads the statement.

-From his award at the San Sebastian Festival to his disappointment with Hollywood: Johnny Depp, back in the spotlight

VIEW GALLERY





These documents were discovered by Paul Barresi in his research for the new Discovery + series “Johnny Depp v Amber Heard”. The actor and film director said that Johnny struggles to survive with jobs as a musician, telemarketer or selling pens. “It goes without saying that, at 17, Johnny was still not financially self-sufficient and far from emancipated. As for me, his mother disowned him at a time when he undoubtedly needed her most. “, reveals Barresi.

-The emotional letter from Johnny Depp to his fans: ‘I’m here only for you’

-Johnny Depp talks about an incident that nearly cost him his life

As we have learned about his life through the interviews that the actor of Fantastic animalsWe have learned that Johnny started using drugs at the age of 11, dropped out of high school at 16 to become a musician. In 1980 he began to play the guitar in a band called The Kids and he moved to Los Angeles, where he spent months living in a car. His first acting role came in 1984 in A Nightmare on Elm Street. after meeting Nicolas Cage.

VIEW GALLERY





Johnny Depp’s mother died in 2016 and in an interview that the actor gave to the magazine Rolling stones spoke of those years of his childhood and did not do it in the best of terms. He noted that his father, a civil engineer, was quite absent and that his mother raised him and his three siblings, but that “their childhood was unhappy.” Johnny revealed that the first time He consumed some kind of drug at the age of 11 and it was “his mother’s nerve pills.” And on the day of his funeral he revealed the complicated relationship he had with his mother and said; “It was maybe the meanest human being I’ve ever met in my life“.

Music helped him escape from a ‘nightmare’ childhood

In other statements to Classic Rock Magazine In 2016 he said that learning to play the guitar helped him escape from that “nightmare” childhood. “I found a way to escape all those kinds of nightmares in my house, you know? He lived in a fairly radical home, quite unpredictable. You never knew what would come next. It could be that an ashtray was thrown at your head, or a shoe. “Depp clarified that it was mainly his mother who exercised violence on him, although he said that “my father was good with the belt, although those were other times,” he said. His escape route was undoubtedly music: “When I found the guitar, since then I have no memory of puberty. None. Because I literally locked myself in my room and listened to records. “







To know the most relevant of hola.com and not miss articles like this, subscribe to our newsletter here.