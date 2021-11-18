Wandering about the Metaverse, the place where digital identities meet

By @Alvy – November 17, 2021

If ours is the generation of a thousand faces, of a thousand digital identities, the metaverse would be where all those identities come together. The place where the paths of the digital map intersect. Where our versions converge, the physical and all the digital ones, the public and the private ones. What we are and what we say we are. We and what we would like to be.

– Metaverse: the place to create yourself (and believe it)

by Borja Ventura

Our friend Borja prepared a great article on the Metaverse, the fashionable subject that years ago was equally fashionable although it had another form and other names. He was kind enough to contact us to collect some impressions and has reflected it in this article by Yorokobu, which can be read in simple format or in digital aspect with a magazine look, for those who long for publications with pages:

To me what is being glimpsed so far of the Metaverse (mainly that of Facebook, which has been the one that has squatted name and media) powerfully reminds me of Oasis imagined by Ernest Cline in Ready Player One and wonderfully brought to the big screen by Steven Spielberg. I think that although there may be other style Matrix, Sims, Minecraft, Fortnite or even the virtual worlds of Tron, or even the promigenial Metaverse of Snow crash (by Neal Stephenson) and other Greg Egan marvels, Ready Player One will probably be the closest thing we’ll ever see. But from Oasis more than a decade ago and from the other metaverses, several more. So we’ll see what the future holds.