Verstappen had no intention of turning at Turn 4

The FIA ​​stewards will hear new evidence from Mercedes on Thursday about the incident between Verstappen and Hamilton on lap 48 and turn 4 to judge whether it is necessary to investigate after it was not referred to an investigation by the stewards during the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Mercedes requested the right to review the incident after new evidence came to light, mainly the images from the front camera of Verstappen’s car that were released on Tuesday after the race.

Given the collisions that F1 title rivals have already had throughout this season, Mercedes was surprised that the incident was not deemed worthy of an investigation, while the FIA ​​race director, Michael Masi, revealed after the competition that Verstappen’s onboard footage was not reviewed before ruling out an investigation.

Immediately after the race, Verstappen said his worn tires were the reason he went off at Turn 4.

Talking about the incident in This Week with Will Buxton from Motorsport.tv, Montoya considered that Verstappen took into account the implications of the F1 title fight, knowing that Hamilton needed to finish ahead of him to strengthen his championship hopes, and that he was not going to take the corner due to how late he braked the fight with Hamilton.

“My honest opinion, the way I think Max sees it is: if they collide he scores points,” Montoya said. “As long as Lewis doesn’t finish ahead of him, he’ll be better off for the championship.”

“Lewis was right next to him and he overtook him in the braking zone. There was no way that, with his late braking, he could make it to the corner. I don’t think he had much intention of taking the corner.”

“I have nothing against Max. In fact, I really like Max and Red Bull, and they have done an incredible job bringing the fight to Mercedes. But I think they are being surprised at how good Mercedes is.”

Montoya also considered the FIA’s inconsistency on track incidents, pointing to the penalties imposed on Lando Norris and Sergio Pérez (twice) during the Austrian GP earlier this season.

“In Austria, when people were going side to side and the guy on the outside didn’t have enough space in the corner, because there was gravel, he was penalized, the guy on the inside. And here that guy took him completely off the track. do you justify it? “

Montoya added: “Why does Max get away with it and others don’t? I mean, do the rules apply the same way to everyone? Or is Max being treated differently because he’s young or whatever you want to call him? “I’m going to put another name. If (Nikita) Mazepin did that, would he be penalized then?”

Although he believes an investigation into the incident would have been expected, Montoya also thinks Verstappen was within his rights to defend his lead against Hamilton.

“When I’ve done it, I’ve gotten in trouble for it!” Montoya said. “Did Max do the right thing in defending him? Yes. Max did the right thing in defending the situation and position.”

“It was either having the duel or letting him win the race, at the end of the day he still won the race. But was he in a position to go that far in the braking zone? I think he expected Lewis to turn and in the worst case scenario, That Lewis didn’t finish the race and he finished it. Because Lewis is out. So Lewis had a lot to lose. “

“I think Lewis was very smart not to try to turn, because Max was going for the crash. It was a bit like Silverstone. Yes, it is a much slower corner, but the precedent was more or less the same. He lost the vertex. Look at how they criticized Lewis for the accident at Silverstone, a very fast corner, because he skipped the corner. Max didn’t even try to take the corner. “