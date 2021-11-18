Venados de Mazatlán will try to take away the domain of Charros de Jalisco

With Francisco Ríos on the hill of shooting, this Tuesday 16, at 8:00 p.m., the Deer from Mazatlán welcome the Charros of Jalisco at the Teodoro Mariscal stadium in series two of the second round of the League Bow Mexican of the Pacific.

Deer will try take off the domain of Charros.

In the first round they held six sets and four victories were for the Jalisco.

In the stadium Pan-American, Charros won two games 4-3 and 4-3. Venados had a duel by winning 2-1.

Last week, at the Teodoro Mariscal, the Charros took the series with two wins of 5-3 and 9-1. The Reds won game two 8-7.

Launchers

Venados and Charros come from winning the series to Mayos and Algodoneros respectively.

For tomorrow night’s game, Francisco Ríos (0-2, 3.62) will face Alemao Hernández (2-2, 6.04).

On Wednesday, Japan’s Kodai Hamaya (0-0, 9.00) will shoot for the Reds against Javier Solano (1-0, 0.69).

On Thursday, rookie Juan Téllez (0-0, 1.45) in his second start will pitch for Venados against Jaime Lugo (1-3, 6.26).

Other series

Tomorrow, the Sultans of Monterrey visit the Tomateros of Culiacán at 7:10 pm; Cañeros de Los Mochis to the Algodoneros de Guasave at 7:30 pm; Yaquis from Ciudad Obregón to the Naranjeros de Hermosillo at 7:30 p.m., and finally, Mayos de Navojoa will play in Mexicali at 8:30 p.m. against Águilas.

STANDING

LAMP

TEAM G P JV

Sultans 3 0 –

Orange trees 2 1 1.0

Deer 2 1 1.0

Charros 2 1 1.0

Tomatoes 2 1 1.0

Yaquis 1 2 2.0

Cotton growers 1 2 2.0

May 1 2 2.0

Rods 1 2 2.0