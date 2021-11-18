UAZ concludes the evaluation of the Bachelor of General Medicine – News

A greater effort must be offered to the programs in this area, said Rector Rubén Ibarra

Zacatecas, Zac.- “The UAZ is the noblest institution, since it trains young people in its classrooms, corridors, laboratories, courts, dining rooms, because it has a vocation of service”, as stated by the rector Rubén de Jesús Ibarra Reyes, in his closing remarks on the activities of the Health Sciences Committee for the evaluation of the General Medicine Degree by the Interinstitutional Committees for the Evaluation of Higher Education (CIEES).

Accompanied by officials from the central administration in a virtual way, he recognized the director of the Academic Unit of Human Medicine and Health Sciences (UAMHyCS), Rosa Martha Covarrubias Carrillo, and her work team for having faced the challenge of the program accreditation. In turn, he congratulated the teachers, students and workers of this unit.

The rector added that being part of this accreditation has made it possible to carry out a self-evaluation to know where to work to have a better program, since he considered that a greater effort must be given to health programs, which should take into account humanism.

Ibarra Reyes told the members of the Commission of External Academic Peers and representatives of CIEES that the institution is immersed in a process of University Reform, since he said, we are convinced that we must break down the barriers of knowledge and create conditions for a solid transversal training.

For his part, the executive member of the CIEES Health Sciences Committee, Francisco Montes de Oca Garro, stated that a well-evaluated program is a program that will have the possibility of demonstrating the benefits of a national or international accreditation, and These efforts will help improve the health system, which is why he wished them success and all the support of CIEES.

The coordinator of the Commission of External Academic Peers, Rossana Alcaraz Ortiz, of the Faculty of Higher Studies of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), indicated that it was an arduous work carried out in the last days where they verified what has been done in the last three years in the Bachelor of General Medicine and where the commission will continue working to issue the opinion.

In her capacity as director of the Academic Unit of Human Medicine and Health Sciences, Rosa Martha Covarrubias Carrillo, thanked the central administration headed by the rector Rubén de Jesús Ibarra Reyes, as well as her work team for the support to carry out the accreditation.