Two new Disney films will be screened for free this weekend at EDIRO

They will be screened this Saturday and Sunday from 6:00 p.m. “Alice Through the Looking Glass” and “Moana: a sea of ​​adventure”, are chosen for the enjoyment of the family.

The cinema of the Regional Bus Interconnection Station (EDIRO) opens its doors again this weekend to screen two new Disney films.

With free admission, the films chosen for this weekend will be “Alice Through the Looking Glass” and “Moana: A Sea of ​​Adventure”. The performances will start from 18:00.

On Saturday, “Alice Through the Looking Glass” will be played, whose main character named Alicia Kingsleigh (Mia Wasikowska) awakens in Wonderland. The young protagonist must travel through this magical world and try to change the past with the help of an enigmatic contraption known as the chronosphere, all in order to rescue her friend the Mad Hatter (Johnny Depp).

For its part, on Sunday it will be the turn of “Moana: a sea of ​​adventure”, a beautiful story temporarily located in the ancient world of the islands of the South Pacific. Moana, a true sailor, sets sail in search of a legendary island. Team up with your hero, the demigod Maui, to cross the ocean on an action-packed journey. On your journey, you will encounter huge sea creatures, impressive underworlds, and age-old traditions.

It is worth mentioning that the cinema cycle will be repeated every weekend with new and more films, so that adults and children can enjoy the Cinema at EDIRO. Wearing a mask and attending early is recommended.

Note and photo: Press Secretary of Transportation.