‘Turning Red’: the Disney and Pixar film will have music by Billie Eilish and Finneas | Entertainment

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The trailer for the film shows us how music will be a main element

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

This November 17, Disney and Pixar released the new trailer for their next movie “Turning Red”, which is scheduled to be released in March 2022, which will feature music by Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, as part of its main soundtrack.

True to their custom, the producers of the film prepare a story that will move the most sensitive fibers and the narrative will follow “Mei”, a 13-year-old girl from the early 2000s who is obsessed with boy bands (in the style BTS or Backstreet Boys), something that her mother does not approve of and it will be at this point where the singer enters the narrative.

Billie Eilish and Finneas participate in the film with three completely unreleased songs for “4 * Town”, the boy band fictional of the movie; the first song we can hear during the trailer is “Nobody Like U”.

“When we started talking about Billie Eilish and Finneas, before they won a billion Grammy Awards, we could see how they were taking their pulse. We were great fans. We met with them and brought them this crazy idea of ​​a boy band, asking if they would be interested in writing and producing the songs, “said producer Lindsey Collins of the approach to the now superstars.

Being a boy band, it will not be Billie Eilish herself who interprets the songs that she has created together with her brother, but without a doubt it is a guarantee to be a success.