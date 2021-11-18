Tulancingo goes orange when it has low in cases: Health

Tulancingo went from red to orange traffic light, in the epidemiological measurement of the Ministry of Health of Hidalgo (SSH), due to the drop in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

During the meeting of the Jurisdictional Security Committee, it was stated that Tulancingo is also among those with the most active cases of the entity.

In turn, the authorities indicated that Santiago Tulantepec turned green, but there is still no authorization to return to face-to-face classes, as they are already taught in Cuautepec de Hinojosa and Singuilucan, despite the fact that the latter returned to orange at the epidemiological traffic light.

Representatives of the Sanitary Jurisdiction II indicated that on November 22 there will be a state evaluation to determine if more municipalities are incorporated to face-to-face classes.

They indicated that, according to the epidemiological surveillance before the return to face-to-face classes, until Monday there were 150 confirmed cases of Covid-19, corresponding to the 11 weeks that the gradual return to the classrooms takes, in more than half of the 84 municipalities of the entity.

They added that in the last week there were 24 new cases, associated with both students and teachers, with the highest incidence in preschool, followed by secondary, university and high school levels.

The instruction of the head of the Ministry of Health of Hidalgo, Alejandro Efraín Benítez Herrera, they pointed out, is that by reducing the speed in the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the sessions of the Jurisdictional Health Safety Committee are every 15 days and not every week.

The Sanitary Jurisdiction II, based in Tulancingo, will carry out the second day of vasectomy without a scalpel, scheduled from November 22 to 26, with which they estimate to exceed the goal of 72 interventions planned for this year, since to date there are 60 informed Ulises López Mimila, a vasectomizer doctor.

Within the framework of International Vasectomy Day, which will be celebrated on November 19, he stressed that the response of men to opt for this definitive method of contraception is greater.

He indicated that they had 22 patients on the agenda. “It’s not just about numbers, but about the responsibility men have today with family planning.”